    Two Indian nationals killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict, MEA confirms; check details

    In an official statement, the MEA expressed deep regret over the deaths and said, "We regret to state that two Indian nationals who had been recruited by the Russian Army have recently been killed in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine."

    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 11:30 PM IST

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday (June 11) announced that two Indian nationals, who had been recruited by the Russian Army, have been killed in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

    The MEA extended its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and said that the Indian Embassy in Moscow has urged Russian authorities, including the Ministry of Defense, for the swift repatriation of the mortal remains.

    "The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Moscow have strongly taken up the matter with the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi and with Russian authorities in Moscow respectively, for the early release and return of all Indian nationals who are with the Russian Army," the statement read.

    India has also demanded an immediate cessation of any further recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian Army. "Such activities would not be in consonance with our partnership," the MEA stressed.

    Additionally, the MEA urged Indian nationals to exercise caution when seeking employment opportunities in Russia.

