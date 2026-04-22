A fire broke out in the basement of a closed Mahindra showroom near Saguna More in Patna's Danapur area. Firefighters successfully controlled the blaze. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are not yet known.

A fire broke out at the closed Mahindra showroom near Saguna More in the Danapur area of Patna, Bihar on Monday, prompting immediate response from police and fire officials. Fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and with continuous efforts, the fire was controlled. The scale of damage is currently unknown.

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Fire Brought Under Control

Speaking to ANI, fire officer Vijay Shankar Yadav said, "A fire broke out in the basement of the closed Mahindra showroom near Saguna More under Danapur police station. The fire has been brought under control... The cause of the fire is not clear yet." Further details are awaited. (ANI)