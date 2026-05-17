A fire broke out in two coaches of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh. No casualties were reported as railway staff promptly evacuated all passengers and separated the affected coaches from the train.

A fire broke out in the B-1 AC coach and rear SLR coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, railway officials said. No loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Passengers Evacuated Amid Prompt Response

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Jain said the incident was reported at around 5:15 am on Train No. 12431 under the Kota division. "This morning at 5.15 AM, a fire incident was reported in Train No. 12431, the Rajdhani Express travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Nizamuddin, specifically in the rear SLR and B1 coach of the Kota division. Upon noticing the fire, railway staff promptly evacuated all passengers, separated the affected coach from the rest of the train, and informed the fire brigade, state administration, and railway authorities. Immediate action ensured the safety of all passengers," Jain said.

Fire Controlled, Services Disrupted

Officials said the fire was brought largely under control shortly after emergency teams reached the spot. "The fire has been almost completely controlled. Three fire brigade units, ambulances, and civil administration are on-site, working collaboratively. Railway officials have arrived, and additional coaches are being arranged from Kota. The remaining portion of the train is expected to depart within 30 to 45 minutes, after which track restoration will begin. This incident has caused some regulation of trains in both directions, affecting approximately 5 to 6 trains. Passengers are advised to contact the railway website or helpline at 139 for any information," he added.

Railway authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited. (ANI)