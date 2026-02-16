A fire at two factories in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad Industrial Area was controlled with no casualties. In a separate, tragic incident, a chemical factory fire in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi killed at least 7 people, drawing condolences from PM Modi.

Fire Erupts in Ghaziabad Industrial Area

A fire broke out at two factories in the Sahibabad Industrial Area, Site 4, on Monday. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were deployed and are currently on site. Firefighters responded promptly, dispatching four trucks initially and calling in reinforcements from Noida and Hapur.

CFO Rahul Pal reported the fire was brought under control within half an hour, with no casualties. "Today at 12 noon, we received information at the Fire Station Sahibabad that a fire had broken out in a factory manufacturing bike parts and in some parts of the adjacent factory. We immediately dispatched four fire trucks to the scene. Given the fire's intensity, additional fire trucks were called in from Noida and Hapur. We brought the fire under control within half an hour. There has been no loss of life of any kind," said Rahul Pal.

Steadfast efforts are underway to douse the fire and assess the damage. Further details are awaited.

Separate Fire Incident in Rajasthan Turns Fatal

Earlier today, at least 7 people were burned to death in a fire that broke out in a chemical factory in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district, officials said. Seven bodies chared bodies were retrieved from the site.

Congress Leader Slams Government Over Recurring Incidents

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra urged the government and the administration to take immediate action on the matter, where he also pointed to an earlier similar accident in Ajmer, where 16 people were killed after a chemical tanker overturned. He stated that such incidents have become common under the present government."In the district of Khairthal-Tijara, in Bhiwadi, a chemical factory caught fire and killed 8-10 people. Many people have been injured. There has been heavy damage... The government and administration should take immediate action. As you have seen, after the government was formed, a chemical tanker overturned on Ajmer Road. More than 16 people were killed. In Jaipur, in SMS, in ICU, people were burnt to death... This has become common, but the government is not addressing it. This is a very serious matter," Dotasara told ANI.

PM Modi Expresses Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Bhiwadi fire incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured."The fire mishap in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, is tragic and deeply saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," PM Modi said as per an 'X' post from the Prime Minister's office. (ANI)