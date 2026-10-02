The Federation of Indian Pilots has requested a National Bravery Award for Captain Smit Machchhar, who, despite being attacked by his co-pilot, safely landed a flydubai flight in Saudi Arabia, saving 182 lives.

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has requested the Prime Minister's Office to consider Captain Smit Machchhar, Pilot-in-Command of flydubai Flight FZ1073, for a National Bravery Award for his conduct during an in-flight emergency, during which he was attacked by his Omani co-pilot on September 30.

In a letter, it said that despite his injuries, Captain Machchhar maintained control of the aircraft, leading to a safe landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with 174 passengers and 8 crew members on board. "Despite being badly injured and confronted with an extraordinarily dangerous situation within the flight deck, Capt. Smit continued to discharge his responsibilities as Pilot-in-Command. He maintained control of the aircraft, exercised command and judgement under extreme circumstances, and ultimately diverted the aircraft safely to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia," the letter stated.

Extraordinary Courage and Devotion to Duty

The Federation said the attack on the Pilot-in-Command inside the flight presents an "entirely different and exceptionally grave challenge" than the emergencies pilots train for. "The ability to remain sufficiently composed, exercise command and make critical decisions while injured and under threat demonstrates extraordinary courage, resilience, situational awareness, leadership and devotion to duty," it said.

It also stressed the 182 lives on board that were saved as a result of Captain Machchhar thwarting off the cockpit attack and opening the cockpit door. "The passengers and crew on board had no control over the extraordinary circumstances unfolding in the cockpit. At that critical moment, their safety depended upon the ability of the flight crew to retain control of the aircraft and manage the emergency," the letter said, adding that Captain Smit Machchhar's continued performance of his duties and the subsequent safe diversion to Tabuk represent an "exceptional act of professional courage and responsibility."

A Formal Request for National Recognition

FIP noted that Capt Smit was a member of the Federation until 2022. "Although he is no longer a member, FIP continues to regard him as part of the wider fraternity of professional pilots. It is therefore with particular pride that the Federation places his extraordinary conduct before the Government of India for consideration for national recognition," it said.

The Federation of Indian Pilots urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office to consider him for recognition "in accordance with the applicable Government of India provisions and after due verification of the facts by the competent authorities." It also requested that authorities examine the circumstances and obtain the relevant operational and medical records.

"Such recognition would not only honour Capt. Smit personally but would also send a powerful message to the international aviation community regarding the value India places upon courage, professional responsibility, leadership and the protection of human life," the Federation said.

Details of the September 30 Mid-Air Crisis

Earlier, the Prime Minister also lauded Machchhar's courage, patience and presence of mind and said his actions had made the entire country proud. The September 30 security crisis involved the flydubai flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the commander in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the plane.

The confrontation triggered a steep descent, causing the aircraft to drop approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes prior to the transmission of a hijacking distress signal. Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Smit Machchhar fiercely resisted the assailant. Assisted by flight crew members and passengers who breached the flight deck to restrain the attacker, the crew successfully reasserted command of the aircraft. The plane subsequently touched down safely during an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, ensuring that all 180 occupants disembarked without injury.

International Investigation Underway

Following the mid-air breach, further details regarding the captain's heroics and international investigations have emerged. The service was nearing Israeli airspace when the assault occurred. The captain managed to repel the co-pilot sufficiently to unlatch the cockpit entry, while two non-duty aviators present onboard successfully assumed control of the plane for its emergency touchdown in Tabuk.

The identity of the flight's co-pilot has not yet been publicly disclosed, though an Omani official verified to CBS News that the assailant was born in Oman and possesses Omani citizenship, even though Muscat has not formally acknowledged his citizenship publicly. The co-pilot on arrest was transferred to the United Arab Emirates. Consequently, Israeli investigative personnel have been dispatched to the UAE to join the locally led inquiry and assist in ascertaining whether outside parties orchestrated the attack. (ANI)