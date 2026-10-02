A young female elephant calf, aged 3-4 years, was electrocuted in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district. It got entangled in an electric fence trap set up to protect crops. The forest department has apprehended the person allegedly responsible.

A female elephant calf, estimated to be around 3-4 years old, died after coming in contact with an electric current in the Udaipur forest range of Surguja district, officials said on Friday.

Surguja Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Loknath Patel said the forest department received information about the incident early in the morning and, upon reaching the spot, found the elephant dead. "We received information early this morning regarding an incident in Udaipur Range. A female elephant, estimated to be around 3 to 4 years old, had died after coming into contact with an electric current," Patel said.

He said a veterinary doctor had been called to examine the carcass and the exact circumstances would become clearer after the post-mortem report. However, the incident appeared to be a case of electrocution prima facie.

Trap for Crops Proves Fatal, Suspect Apprehended

According to the DFO, the electric fence was part of a battery-operated trap allegedly installed to protect crops. The elephant reportedly became entangled in the wire, resulting in its death.

Patel said the forest department had apprehended the person allegedly responsible for setting up the electric trap and legal action would be taken. "People install these shock-traps to protect their crops, but the animal got entangled in the wire, resulting in the loss of its life," he said.

Investigation and Patrolling Underway

The DFO said forest teams were conducting continuous patrolling in the area. Two teams comprising 27 and 12 personnel were deployed, with the smaller team having reached the site while the other continued its search and patrol operations.

He said the incident occurred late at night, when elephants were reportedly making noise in the area, and the staff may not have been able to approach the location immediately.

Patel said he personally visited the site to oversee the forest department's response and added that further details would emerge after the veterinary examination and completion of the necessary formalities.

"Regardless of who is found responsible, justice applies equally to everyone; we will take legal action against him," the DFO said.

The forest department is proceeding with the necessary legal and post-mortem formalities in connection with the death. (ANI)