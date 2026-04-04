DMK MP P. Wilson slammed proposed FCRA amendments as 'draconian,' alleging a government plan to seize assets of Christian-run NGOs. He warned that the Centre could revoke licenses at will to take over schools, colleges, and hospitals.

DMK MP and legal advisor P. Wilson strongly criticised the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), calling them "draconian" and alleging that they are aimed at seizing the assets of Christian institutions. Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam in Teynampet, Chennai, Wilson said the Central Government has introduced amendments to the FCRA in Parliament, which have triggered widespread concern across the country.

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'Robbery at Gunpoint': Wilson on FCRA Amendments

He alleged that under the proposed changes, if an organisation fails to obtain or renew its license, or if its license is cancelled, properties built using foreign funds could be taken over by the government. He further claimed that the Centre would have the authority to revoke licenses of NGOs at any time, which could lead to government takeover of schools, colleges, hospitals, and other institutions run by these organisations.

Wilson accused the government of previously using enforcement agencies like the Enforcement Directorate to intimidate organisations and now attempting to enforce control through legal amendments. He claimed that many of these NGOs are run by Christian groups and alleged that the law is being designed in a way that allows authorities to cancel their licenses at will. He described the move as akin to "robbery at gunpoint."

Wilson also drew parallels with the Waqf Act, alleging that Muslim properties were similarly targeted earlier, and warned that the new amendments could affect both Christian and Muslim institutions.

He highlighted the contributions of Christian-run organisations, stating that they have helped uplift marginalised communities, including tribal populations, and provide services such as education, healthcare, and shelter for the underprivileged.

Political Opposition and Lack of Debate

Wilson noted that M. K. Stalin has written to the Prime Minister opposing the amendments and has consistently voiced concerns against them. He further alleged that public assets are increasingly being transferred to a few wealthy individuals and criticised the lack of parliamentary debate on the issue due to elections, warning that the amendments could still be passed at any time.

Jan Vishwas Act Amendments Also Criticised

Wilson also criticised the proposed Jan Vishwas Act amendments, claiming they replace criminal penalties with fines in several cases.

He cited examples such as consumer safety violations in cosmetics, misconduct in women's train compartments, and highway blockades, where offenders would face only monetary penalties instead of imprisonment. According to him, around 80 legal provisions have been amended in this manner, which he argued would benefit large corporations by allowing them to avoid stricter punishment by paying fines.

Wilson concluded by stating that the DMK would oppose these legislative changes, warning that they could pave the way for the seizure of properties belonging to minority communities and undermine accountability for corporate wrongdoing. (ANI)