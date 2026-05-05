JKNC president Farooq Abdullah acknowledged the public mandate in the recent assembly elections in five states. He expressed hope that the newly formed governments would do 'good for the people' and urged everyone to take care of the nation.

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday acknowledged public mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory (UT), hoping that the newly formed governments would do "good for the people".

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Speaking to the reporters here, Abdullah said, "The decision that people have made is right in front of you. What can I do about it? New governments have come in; may Allah make them do good for the people." "This nation belongs to all of us; take care of that and everyone progresses," he added.

Election Results and BJP's Victory

Abdullah's comments come after the recently concluded Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and Puducherry, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in West Bengal and Assam. In Keralam, the UDF won, and TVK won massively in Tamil Nadu, securing 108 seats. BJP won 206 seats in West Bengal, recording a historic win in the state, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress (TMC), which swept the last Assembly polls by winning 212 seats, lost the 2026 Assembly polls.

As this happened, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP's sweeping victory in West Bengal as a "historic fulfilment" of the dream of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. For the BJP, this win transcends politics; it is the ultimate validation of their founder's mission to secure and prosper the state. (ANI)