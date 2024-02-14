Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Farmers protest: Tear gas shells fired at Shambhu border as 'Dilli Chalo' protest resumes

    Security personnel fired tear gas shells on protesting farmers at the Shambhu border near Ambala as they attempted to resume their 'Dilli Chalo' protest. This follows clashes between farmers and Haryana Police at border points, with tear gas and water cannons deployed to deter the farmers

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

    Farmers Protest: Security personnel fired tear gas shells on protesting farmers in the wee hours of Wednesday morning at the Shambhu border near Ambala as the farmers sought to resume their 'Dilli Chalo' protest, according to claims made by the agitators. The farmers, primarily from Punjab, aimed to renew their efforts to breach multiple layers of barricades at the Haryana border in a bid to march towards Delhi and assert their various demands.

    Reports indicate that Haryana security personnel deployed tear gas shells at approximately 8 am on Wednesday when a group of farmers gathered near the barricades at the Shambhu border, as stated by the protesters.

    This incident follows clashes between farmers and Haryana Police at two border points on Tuesday, where tear gas and water cannons were used to deter farmers attempting to break through barricades obstructing their march towards the national capital.

    The ongoing standoff arises from farmers' demands for minimum crop prices, which have yet to be met following unsuccessful negotiations with the government. Thick clouds of tear gas were dispersed to disperse protesters at the Shambhu border, situated approximately 200 kilometers north of Delhi. Moreover, police utilized drones to drop tear gas canisters from the air.

    While authorities have not actively hindered the movement of farmers from the state towards Delhi, Punjab has been placed on high alert, with around 70% of the state police force instructed to remain on field duty.

    To prevent further escalation, multi-layer barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails, and container walls have been strategically positioned at the Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders, accompanied by a significant deployment of security personnel in riot gear.

    Traffic advisories have been issued, with NH-44 beyond the Singhu Border closed for general traffic. Alternate routes have been suggested, and commuters have been urged to plan their travel accordingly to avoid disruptions caused by the ongoing protests.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 9:55 AM IST
