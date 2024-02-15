Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Farmers' protest 2.0: CBSE asks Class 10, 12 students to use Delhi Metro to reach exam centres

    Amid the farmers' protest, the CBSE has issued a travel advisory to students for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams which will begin on February 15. The education board has asked all students to leave their homes early so that they can arrive on time.

    First Published Feb 15, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) advised students to use Delhi Metro services to reach the centres for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, which will be conducted from February 15 (Thursday) to March 13. In order to prevent any needless delays, the board also advised students to depart early for their centers.

    Following the farmers' march into the nation's capital, a number of traffic restrictions have been implemented in conjunction with the advice. "Due to the current situation in Delhi, it is expected that there will be traffic-related issues which may cause delay in reaching the examination center," the CBSE stated in the advice. Thus, in accordance with the directives provided by CBSE, all students are encouraged to depart early from their homes in order to arrive on time. Utilizing metro transportation is advised in order to get to the exam centers, which are operating efficiently.

    Over 3.9 million pupils from 26 different countries are scheduled to sit for the CBSE board exams this year. There would be up to 5,80,192 students taking the examinations at the 877 locations in Delhi. Students should be at their centers by 10 a.m. at the latest, since the exam is scheduled to begin at 10.30 a.m.

    "All CBSE students worldwide, including those in other countries, are kindly asked to arrive at the testing location by 10.00 am (IST) at the latest, taking into consideration local circumstances, traffic, weather, distance, etc. Only kids who arrive by 10:00 will be permitted entrance," according to CBSE.

