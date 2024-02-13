Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march today: Check out traffic advisory; know which routes to take & avoid

    To fortify the border areas, multiple layers of barricades have been set up, featuring wires, nails, and substantial concrete blocks and containers, all strategically placed along the entry points.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

    In anticipation of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march towards Delhi, authorities have implemented stringent traffic restrictions and heightened security measures at key border points such as Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri. The goal is to keep protestor-transporting trucks out of the city while maintaining regular traffic flow and safety.

    In order to strengthen the border areas, many tiers of barriers have been erected, with wires, nails, large concrete blocks, and containers positioned strategically along the ports of access into the nation's capital.

    The Delhi Traffic Police has released special recommendations for commuters in light of these changes, especially for goods trucks and those leaving from different border points.

    Take a look at it: 

    • Goods vehicles are prohibited from entering Delhi via the Greater Noida Expressway.
    • It is forbidden for goods vehicles to go via Parichowk from Surajpur, Uttar Pradesh, to Sirsa, in Haryana.
    • Traveling from the Chilla border to Delhi: Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, Jhundapura Chowk, Sector 15 via Sector 14A Flyover, Roundabout Chowk, and Sector 15.
    • If you are traveling to Delhi from the DND border, use the elevated road from Film City via Sector 18.
    • The road coming from Punjab's Bathinda has been temporarily sealed.
    • Traffic has been diverted on many points of NH-9 - a national highway that passes through Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, to give alternate routes.
    • Going To Delhi via Sirsa, Pari Chowk After Getting Down From Eastern Peripheral Expressway: Cannot get down at Sirsa; go via Dadri, Dasna.
    • In Sirsa, 40 checkposts have been set up strategically, especially on routes coming in from neighbouring states.
    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 9:28 AM IST
