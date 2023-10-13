Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Famous businessman and film producer PV Gangadharan passes away

    He was under treatment in a private hospital in Kozhikode for more than one week due to an age-related illness

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 9:21 AM IST

    Kozhikode: Prominent businessman and film producer PV Gangadharan passed away on Friday (Oct. 13) at 6 a.m. He was under treatment in a private hospital in Kozhikode for more than one week due to an age-related illness. He has produced more than 20 films under the banner of Grihalakshmi Productions. His famous movies include Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha,Achuvinte Amma, Thooval Kottaram, and many more.

    He was born in 1943. He was a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). In 2011, he contested for the legislative assembly from Kozhikode North Constituency. He was the director of Mathrubhumi.

    As a producer, he has won two National Film Awards and five Kerala State Awards. His children, Shenuga Jaythilak, Shegna Vigil, and Sherga Sandeep, are also working in the film industry. They have produced movies like Janaki Jaane under the banner of S. Cube Films.

