Bihar MP Pappu Yadav demands 'Z' security after death threats from Bishnoi gang; LISTEN to chilling audio

Pappu Yadav, Member of Parliament (MP) from Bihar’s Purnia, received a death threat call allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The unknown caller claimed to be working for Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster currently lodged in Sabarmati Jail. According to reports, the caller allegedly warned Yadav to stay away from the Bollywood actor Salman Khan case and threatened to kill him.

The caller also claimed to have conducted reconnaissance on Yadav's various locations. The call came from a UAE number.

The caller allegedly revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi had paid substantial sums to jam Sabarmati Jail’s phone signals for Rs 1 lakh per hour, in a bid to reach Yadav.

Yadav, immediately reported the incident to Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP) and forwarded the recorded call. The audio call, as Yadav shared, chillingly claimed, “They are continuously surveying several of Yadav's locations and intend to kill him.”

Chilling audio details

"Listen carefully, brother (Lawrence Bishnoi) had the prison jammer turned off to make a call to you during a conference, but you didn’t pick up the phone. One residence is now known, and now start counting. You have one house in the Duplex Housing Park, another in the Anantpur Housing Society, a third in Gurdas Muthaiya’s apartment building, and a fourth house in Patna where you were under house arrest. The sixth house is the Jan Adhikar Lok Seva party office, the seventh near Writing Road, close to Aranya Bhawan, and the ninth house near the Nao Aara Gupta General Store. There's also the house in Bartanda Permanpur and another in Purnia in the assembly constituency. Now, let’s see where you’ll hide."

Bishnoi’s associate threatened Pappu Yadav, saying, “We advised you to speak with the brother. Brother had the prison jammer turned off to make you a call, and you didn’t answer. Now you’ve made the same mistake again. Things were going fine, yet your arrogance remains. Listen to brother’s message: if we had chewed you up, you wouldn’t have time left to respond. You have three hours; if vehicles don’t show up behind you, then say so.”

Bishnoi’s associate continued, “First, you made a mistake, and then you act as if you’re blameless. We treated you like a big brother, and you didn’t pick up the phone. Do you even know it costs millions per minute to turn off a prison jammer for just ten minutes? Do you think it’s a joke? What answer should I give now? We trusted you like a big brother, and you brought us shame. Did we demand anything from you? We even spared your life, and yet you spoke against us. You could have just told brother (Lawrence) that the news twisted the story. Settle the matter as soon as possible.”

He went on to say, “I saw one of your videos. You once said you’ve won more elections than my age. That line impressed me, and that’s why I treated you as an elder. And what did you do? You disrespected us. Turning off the prison jammer is no child’s play. Clear your schedule and talk alone over the phone.”

Pappu Yadav demands 'Z' category security

Amid death threats, Pappu Yadav formally demanded heightened security, urging the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to upgrade his status from ‘Y’ to ‘Z’ category security. He further requested additional security escorts in Bihar’s districts and reinforced security measures at any public gatherings he might attend. The Purnia MP’s press note emphasized the urgent need for these precautions.

Pappu Yadav on Baba Siddique murder

Notably, after the murder of NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai, Pappu Yadav issued an open challenge to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He stated, “If the law permits, I’ll dismantle the entire network of a low-life criminal like Lawrence Bishnoi within 24 hours.” Yadav called the murder of Baba Siddique shameful and posted on X that the murder of Baba Siddique under Y-security protection is proof of the horrific jungle raj in Maharashtra.

He expressed sorrow over the killing of the Bihar-born Baba Siddique, criticizing the BJP alliance government for failing to protect such influential leaders from their own party, saying, “If they can’t protect them, then what about the rest of us?”

However, when Pappu Yadav held a press conference afterward, he became enraged when journalists questioned him about Lawrence Bishnoi. He snapped, reminding them, “I told you before, don’t ask irrelevant questions here.” This outburst from Pappu Yadav during the press conference went viral as well.

Also read: 'If anything happens to Salman Khan...': UP man's fiery warning to Lawrence Bishnoi goes viral (WATCH)

Latest Videos