Ahead of BMC polls, Maha Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule praised Devendra Fadnavis as BJP's 'sole pillar' and denied party factionalism. Congress accused a BJP MLA of misusing power, while Fadnavis called the election 'life-changing'.

Fadnavis is BJP's 'sole pillar': Bawankule

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday hailed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the "only true leader" in the state and the "sole pillar" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. While leaving to campaign for BJP candidates in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, Bawankule claimed that there are currently no signs of "factionalism or groupism" within the party, although he acknowledged some local-level dissatisfaction among a few members.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the media, he expressed confidence that the mayors of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad would be elected with a two-thirds majority and said the BJP was poised for a major victory. He also claimed that MLA Sudhir Mugantiwar is not upset with Devendra Fadnavis and reiterated that there is no place for "factions in our party." "Today, I am leaving to campaign for our candidates in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune. I am confident that the mayors in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will be elected with a two-thirds majority...Development means Devendra Fadnavis. Therefore, the BJP will achieve a big victory," Bawankule said. He added, "Devendra Fadnavis is the only true leader in Maharashtra. For the BJP, which has 1.5 crore members, Devendra ji is the sole pillar. There is no factionalism or groupism in our party. Our party stands united under Devendra ji...Sudhir Mugantiwar is never upset with Devendra ji. There are no differences. There might be some dissatisfaction among a few at the local level. There is no place for factions in our party..."

Congress alleges misuse of power by BJP

Meanwhile, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Monday accused Maharashtra Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA from Colaba, Rahul Narwekar, of misusing his position during the ongoing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election process. Chavan alleged that BJP tickets were distributed to Narwekar's close associates across the three wards within the Colaba assembly constituency. He further claimed that other aspirants were threatened to prevent them from filing nominations. He demanded that the elections in all three wards be annulled to preserve the integrity of the democratic process.

Mahayuti confident of 'life-changing' victory

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the upcoming BMC elections will be "life-changing" for Mumbai and its people. Addressing a gathering at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Fadnavis criticised the opposition and asserted that the Mahayuti alliance will "teach a lesson" to those prioritising self-interest over public welfare. "We launched our BMC election campaign by breaking a coconut. This election will be a life-changing one for the people of Mumbai and for Mumbai itself. We have to teach a lesson to those who only care about their self-interest," he said.

Furthermore, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence that the Mahayuti will secure a decisive victory in the upcoming BMC polls. Describing the rally as a "victorious gathering", Shinde said the party workers present at the event would ensure victory in the upcoming elections. Shinde said that more than 68 candidates from the Mahayuti had already been elected unopposed, calling it an unprecedented development in Maharashtra's political history. "2025 was just the trailer, the main picture is yet to come," he said, asserting that the alliance's approach of "no excuse, on-the-spot decision" had earned public trust.

Election Details

Polling for 29 municipal corporation elections across the state, including Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)