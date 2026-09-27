Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis counters Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' allegations. He questioned how TMC won in West Bengal in areas with reduced votes if the revision exercise was meant to remove anti-BJP votes.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday questioned senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, citing West Bengal Assembly results and asking how the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won constituencies where a large number of votes were allegedly reduced due to the revision exercise. "In the West Bengal elections, in the areas where a large number of votes were reduced because of SIR, there are at least 15 such areas where the TMC came through. If SIR was used to remove anti-BJP votes, how did the TMC win in those constituencies?” he asked, while addressing a press conference.

Fadnavis said every political party has an opportunity to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at polling booths and raise objections over entries in electoral rolls. Eligible voters whose names are left out also have an opportunity to seek inclusion, he said.

'Rahul Gandhi’s mind has been stolen'

Fadnavis also took a sharp swipe at Rahul Gandhi over allegations of “vote theft” and the SIR of electoral rolls, saying there had been no vote theft but “Rahul Gandhi’s mind has been stolen”. “They are calling it vote theft, but Rahul Gandhi’s mind has been stolen. Can a committee be formed to find where his mind has been mortgaged and bring it back to him?” Fadnavis said.

Accusations of undermining constitutional bodies

Fadnavis alleged that Gandhi was seeking to create distrust among people towards constitutional institutions by repeatedly questioning their functioning. “I have been saying from the beginning that Rahul Gandhi may be showing the Constitution, but his plan and entire strategy are different. By keeping the Constitution in front, he wants to defame constitutional institutions, raise questions about them in people’s minds and make people lose faith in these institutions,” he alleged.

Fadnavis claimed Gandhi wanted to create a perception that the democratic system established by the Constitution could not deliver justice and alleged that his ultimate objective was to push the country towards a communist system. “Whether it is the Election Commission, Supreme Court, RBI or CAG, questions are being raised over every constitutional institution. Is the Constitution prepared by Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar so weak that all the constitutional institutions created under it can collapse?” he asked.

Fadnavis defends Election Commission

Referring to the EC meeting held on Saturday, Fadnavis said the stand taken by the three commissioners had exposed what he termed a “fake narrative” surrounding the SIR process. He said the commissioners had clarified that decisions regarding SIR were taken collectively and unanimously and that there was no difference of opinion on the issue.

He also referred to the EC’s clarification that a letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary concerned an appointment on deputation and was not related to a policy matter. Fadnavis accused Gandhi of deliberately trying to create confusion about the country’s constitutional and democratic system and alleged that the objective was to create an atmosphere of “anarchy”.

'Chowkidar Chor Hai' remark recalled

The Chief Minister also referred to Gandhi’s earlier “Chowkidar Chor Hai” remarks and his subsequent expression of regret before the Supreme Court. He further accused the Congress leader of questioning surgical strikes and air strikes and of making remarks that, according to Fadnavis, demoralised Indian soldiers deployed along the China border.

“He may speak lies every day, but a lie does not have a long life, and the truth cannot be denied,” Fadnavis said. He accused Congress of questioning the electoral system instead of participating fully in the prescribed process and said political parties should introspect rather than create distrust about constitutional institutions.