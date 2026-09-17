Around 40,000 tribal students of KISS in Bhubaneswar celebrated PM Modi's 76th birthday. The event included prayers, a blood donation drive, and lamp lighting to express gratitude for schemes like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'.

In an inspiring display of gratitude and social service, around 40,000 tribal students of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) came together in Bhubaneswar to celebrate the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The landmark campus event featured special prayers, deepdan (lighting of earthen lamps), and a massive voluntary blood donation drive organised in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Out of the 40,000 participating students, an overwhelming 80 per cent comprise tribal girls, many originating from remote, left-wing extremism (naxalite)-affected hinterlands across Odisha and Jharkhand. Expressing deep gratitude, students from these marginalised regions credited PM Modi's visionary mantra of "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" for reshaping their destinies. They shared how educational opportunities have given them a clear vision and secure footing for their future.

Student Credits PM's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Mantra

A tribal girl student from Nakti Deuli in Sambalpur district, Varsha Rani Dharua, said she came to KISS from a small village where there were limited facilities for education. "If we talk about it, our area is a small village, and there just weren't any good facilities for studying there. I've been here ever since I was in fourth or fifth grade, and my life has completely changed since then. We're really benefiting from Modi ji's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign. Coming here has brought a new energy into our lives that motivates us to move forward, and I'm so happy to be here," she told ANI.

Varsha Rani said around 40,000 children study at the institute and come from remote areas. "Today, we're celebrating Modi ji's birthday in a really special way. He has an extraordinary personality, not an ordinary one. His life was full of challenges, but he's a hardworking and passionate person. Today, to wish him a long life, we lit a lamp for him. We're wishing him a long life on his birthday today," she said.

Asked whether the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign had helped students progress, she said, "It's happened, sir; a lot has happened. Whenever we speak up, that very slogan inspires us to keep going, ever since we first came here."

"On Modi ji's birthday, I just want to say that may he continue to bring light into our lives like this, and may he have a happy life. Thank you," she said.

KISS Founder on PM's Birthday and Tribal Progress

KISS founder and former Member of Parliament Achyut Samant said 40,000 children celebrated the Prime Minister's birthday with enthusiasm. "The whole country and the world are celebrating the Prime Minister's birthday. Here in Bhubaneswar, just like every year, 40,000 children from the Kalinga Social Science Congress celebrated Prime Minister Modi's birthday with a lot of enthusiasm this year too," Samant told ANI.

"In the morning, 3,000 kids from the Keetkids joined the government's mega blood donation camp. After that, 40,000 kids enthusiastically celebrated the Prime Minister's birthday here. They cut the cake, shared their best wishes, and prayed for Modi ji and Lord Jagannath. The kids did a great job with all these events. On behalf of the Keetkids family and myself, I want to wish the Prime Minister a very happy birthday," he said.

"I express my gratitude, and I wish him a long life. May the Lord keep him just like this, and may our Prime Minister continue serving the country in this same way. This is what all of us wish for," he added.

On the Prime Minister's role in the lives of tribal communities and the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" initiative, Samant said several schemes had been introduced for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. "Look, the Prime Minister has introduced a lot of schemes across the country for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Because of these schemes, these communities have made a lot of progress. Educational, economic, social, and family progress—a whole lot has happened in just 12 years. I hope this will continue in the future too," he said.

On students coming from Naxal-affected areas of Odisha and Jharkhand, Samant said, "Look, we have a lot of kids here from Naxal areas. Because of this, Naxalism has been heavily impacted even today. The Indian government has done things for Naxal areas, but we have already taken care of 90,000 kids in the last thirty years. That's why there has been a huge impact on Naxalism."

The celebrations were held as part of the students' expression of gratitude towards the Prime Minister and included prayers, lighting of lamps and voluntary blood donation activities. (ANI)