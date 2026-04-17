Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis termed the failure of the women's reservation bill a "black day," blaming a united opposition for stalling it. He said the "anti-woman face" of parties like Congress, TMC, and DMK has been exposed.

Fadnavis Slams Opposition Over Bill's Failure

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday termed the failure to pass the women's reservation-related amendment as a "black day" for reformist ideas in India, alleging that opposition parties united to block it. "Today is a black day for reformist ideas of India. When the country's Prime Minister wanted to ensure women's participation in this democracy, the Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, Uddhav Thackeray's party, Sharad Pawar's party, and DMK have unitedly stalled the two-thirds majority to it. Around 230 votes fell against the Bill, and due to this, the amendment could not happen," Fadnavis said while speaking to reporters.

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'Anti-Woman Face Exposed'

He further alleged that the opposition has exposed its "anti-woman face" by opposing the proposal. "The anti-woman face of the opposition has been exposed today. I am surprised that a woman Chief Minister -- Mamata Banerjee -- also opposes it. Women of Bengal and Tamil Nadu will answer this... The struggle of Nari Shakti will start from tomorrow till it gets a reservation in the Lok Sabha and Assemblies," he added.

Targeting opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Fadnavis said, "All the opposition, including Rahul Gandhi, should celebrate and dance to the drums for snatching away the rights of women and taking the country towards a patriarchal society once again."

Bill Defeated in Lok Sabha

Earlier today, the Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with the opposition parties voting against it A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting.

In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division. "The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," he said. (ANI)