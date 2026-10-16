Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, echoing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accused the opposition of seeking 'regime change' and spreading anarchy under the guise of protests against the Election Commission, saying their goal is to seize power.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday accused the opposition of seeking regime change and spreading anarchy under the guise of protests, echoing the concerns raised by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the Congress and its allies' demonstrations against the Election Commission.

In a post on X, CM Fadnavis said, “It’s done bro, everything is exposed !! Afterall, it was all about ‘Regime Change’.. In the end, the secret hidden in the heart came to the lips!” It’s done bro, everything is exposed !! Afterall, it was all about ‘Regime Change’.. आखिर मन में छुपी बात होठों पर आ ही गई! सारा खेल सत्ता की कुर्सी पाने का है.. फिर उसके लिए विद्यार्थियों, किसानों को उकसाना ही क्यों ना पडे, जाति और भाषा के नाम पर द्वेष फैलाना पडे, या देश की प्रतिष्ठित संस्थाओं की प्रतिमा मलीन करनी पडे। आंदोलन की आड में अराजकता फैलाना ही 'इनका' उद्देश है। #Maharashtra — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 16, 2026

“The whole game is about grabbing the seat of power.. and for that, why not provoke students and farmers, spread hatred in the name of caste and language, or tarnish the image of the country’s esteemed institutions? Spreading anarchy under the guise of a movement is precisely ‘their’ objective,” the post read.

Rajnath Singh echoes concerns, alleges conspiracy

His remarks came after the Defence Minister accused the Congress and its allies of using youth-led protests against the Election Commission to fuel political unrest, alleging that they were seeking regime change in India along the lines of Bangladesh. He also alleged that the opposition was attempting to destabilise the country by turning young people into “pawns in the politics of disorder”.

“The developments that have taken place in Delhi over the past few days raise several serious questions. It appears that the Congress and its political allies, both directly and through their affiliated organisations, are attempting to channel the energy of young people not into constructive activities and nation-building, but into instruments of political confrontation and the spread of chaos,” Singh said at a press conference in Lucknow.

"Attempts are being made to use the nation's youth as pawns in a politics of chaos. Some seek a regime change—modelled after the events in Bangladesh—openly admitting that they drew inspiration from the situation in Bangladesh; others, meanwhile, brazenly call for the toppling of the government. This makes it clear that their sole agenda is to dismantle democratic institutions and set the country ablaze...their struggle is not for electoral reform, nor is it about SIR or Gyanesh Kumar; it is not for the sake of a bright future for the nation's youth—rather, it is a conspiracy to seize power by inciting anarchy in the country," he said.

The remarks came amid the Union government's criticism of the Congress and its allies after they staged protests over the electoral process and the Election Commission.