Fact-Check: PM Modi did NOT turn his back to Lord Ganesh at Pune's Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi found himself at the centre of a social media controversy after his recent visit to the famous Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple in Pune. A photo he shared on Twitter showed him standing with folded hands and his back turned to Lord Ganesha, triggering criticism from Opposition leaders. Accusations of disrespect towards the deity were hurled at PM Modi, with K Chandrashekhar Rao's party Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Y Satish Reddy tweeting that showing one's back to deities was considered disrespectful.

As the photo went viral, netizens joined the debate, alleging that PM Modi prioritized the camera over the deity, leading him to turn his back on Lord Ganesh. Congress leader Srinivas BV took a swipe at the Prime Minister on Twitter, further fueling the controversy.

However, amidst the heated discussions, it was revealed that the photo was taken during PM Modi's parikrama or circumambulation before the deity. The full video of the incident emerged, showing that after offering prayers, PM Modi revolved on the spot to perform parikrama to Lord Ganesha, a customary act of reverence.

Despite the clarification, the social media storm continued for a while before subsiding. The incident highlighted the impact of misinformation and how quickly controversies can escalate online.

On his visit to Pune, the Prime Minister performed prayers at the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple, managed by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Trust. The temple holds immense religious significance and attracts millions of devotees during the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival.

Over the years, the temple has been graced by numerous high-profile visitors, including serving and former Presidents, Prime Ministers, and political leaders, who come to offer their prayers and seek blessings.