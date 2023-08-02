Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fact-Check: PM Modi did NOT turn his back to Lord Ganesh at Pune's Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple

    In reality, the photo was taken during PM Modi's parikrama or circumambulation before the deity. The full video of the incident emerged, showing that after offering prayers, PM Modi revolved on the spot to perform parikrama to Lord Ganesha, a customary act of reverence.
     

    Factcheck PM Modi did NOT turn his back to Lord Ganesh at Pune's Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 8:05 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi found himself at the centre of a social media controversy after his recent visit to the famous Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple in Pune. A photo he shared on Twitter showed him standing with folded hands and his back turned to Lord Ganesha, triggering criticism from Opposition leaders. Accusations of disrespect towards the deity were hurled at PM Modi, with K Chandrashekhar Rao's party Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Y Satish Reddy tweeting that showing one's back to deities was considered disrespectful.

    As the photo went viral, netizens joined the debate, alleging that PM Modi prioritized the camera over the deity, leading him to turn his back on Lord Ganesh. Congress leader Srinivas BV took a swipe at the Prime Minister on Twitter, further fueling the controversy.

    However, amidst the heated discussions, it was revealed that the photo was taken during PM Modi's parikrama or circumambulation before the deity. The full video of the incident emerged, showing that after offering prayers, PM Modi revolved on the spot to perform parikrama to Lord Ganesha, a customary act of reverence.

    Despite the clarification, the social media storm continued for a while before subsiding. The incident highlighted the impact of misinformation and how quickly controversies can escalate online. 

    On his visit to Pune, the Prime Minister performed prayers at the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple, managed by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Trust. The temple holds immense religious significance and attracts millions of devotees during the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival.

    Over the years, the temple has been graced by numerous high-profile visitors, including serving and former Presidents, Prime Ministers, and political leaders, who come to offer their prayers and seek blessings.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 8:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India rolls out new Ayush Visa; here is who can avail it

    India rolls out new Ayush Visa; here is who can avail it

    Vandana Das awarded MBBS degree posthumously; Tearful parents receive certificate from Governor anr

    Vandana Das awarded MBBS degree posthumously; Tearful parents receive certificate from Governor

    Monson Mavunkal cheating case: Congress leader K Sudhakaran, former DIG S Surendran get relief from High Court anr

    Monson Mavunkal cheating case: Congress leader K Sudhakaran, former DIG S Surendran get relief from High Court

    Even if I go to jail, there will be new revelations': Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha AJR

    'Even if I go to jail, there will be new revelations': Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha

    Genuine sexual offences now exception, women file false FIRs after long relationships: Allahabad HC AJR

    Genuine sexual offences now exception, women file false FIRs after long relationships: Allahabad HC

    Recent Stories

    5 Skin Benefits of drinking Rice Water vma eai

    5 Skin Benefits of drinking Rice Water

    5 Skin benefits of Pomegranate Peels vma eai

    5 Skin benefits of Pomegranate Peels

    India rolls out new Ayush Visa; here is who can avail it

    India rolls out new Ayush Visa; here is who can avail it

    5 Skin Benefits of eating Tangerines vma eai

    5 Skin Benefits of eating Tangerines

    Walnuts to Almonds: 5 dry fruits that help in weightloss ATG

    Walnuts to Almonds: 5 dry fruits that help in weightloss

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon