Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Fact-check: Was Pakistan flag larger than Indian flag in Kochi Lulu Mall? The claim is FAKE!

    The Lulu Group has refuted all the controversies regarding the national flags hoisted in the Lulu Mall as part of the ongoing ICC World Cup at Kochi. A photograph allegedly portrayed Pakistan's flag as larger than India's flag. What's the actual fact?

    Fact-check: Was Pakistan flag larger than Indian flag in Kochi Lulu Mall? The claim is FAKE! anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 1:03 PM IST

    Kochi: As part of the ICC Cricket World Cup, the flags of the respective countries were hoisted at Lulu Mall in Kerala's Kochi. However, it soon got into controversy after a photograph of the same went viral on social media. The photograph allegedly portrayed Pakistan's flag as larger than India's flag. It was also alleged that Pakistan's flag was placed above the flags of India and other countries. 

    The Lulu Group came forward and said that the controversy surrounding the national flags of various countries is fake.  In a press release, Lulu informed that some of the false things are being spread about this without understanding the real facts.

    Fact:

    In the middle of the mall, all flags were hung from the roof at the same height. When taking pictures of the flags from above or from the side, the flags on that side look bigger. But when taking pictures from below, it looks like all the flags are the same size.

    What did Lulu Group say?

    The Lulu Group in the statement added, " However, there is some incorrect information spreading on social media that the Indian flag is smaller and the Pakistani flag is larger. The enormous hype for the Pakistani flag is entirely incorrect, even though it is normal for each nation's flag to appear larger when viewed from the photograph's side. We have the right to take legal action against the false information."

    Lulu also requested people to stay away from such misleading and false propaganda.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 1:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Electricity exchange initiative launched in response to Karnataka's energy shortage

    Electricity exchange initiative launched in response to Karnataka's energy shortage

    Ahead of India vs Pakistan clash, man arrested for sending email threatening attack on Narendra Modi Stadium snt

    Ahead of India vs Pakistan clash, man arrested for sending email threatening attack on Narendra Modi Stadium

    Kerala actress claims co-passenger harassed her onboard Air India flight anr

    Kerala actress claims co-passenger harassed her onboard Air India flight

    Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan AJR

    Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan

    NIA raids in multiple states target PFI amidst ongoing national security efforts AJR

    NIA raids in multiple states target PFI amidst ongoing national security efforts

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan; Head-to-head record, pitch report, form guide and more osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan; Head-to-head record, pitch report, form guide and more

    Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch on October 12 When where to watch event LIVE What you can expect gcw

    Oppo Find N3 Flip to launch on October 12: When, where to watch event LIVE? What you can expect?

    Broccoli to Fatty Fish: 7 superfoods that help in Arthritis ATG EAI

    Broccoli to Fatty Fish: 7 superfoods that help in Arthritis

    Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu removed ex-husband 'Chay' tattoo? See pictures RKK

    Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu removed ex-husband 'Chay' tattoo? See pictures

    Israel Hamas War: 7 quotes by Benjamin Netanyahu ATG

    Israel-Hamas War: 7 quotes by Benjamin Netanyahu

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon