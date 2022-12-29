Viral video: Karnataka teacher training primary students to dance on 'Har Har Shambhu' is winning hearts

The video was shared widely, including politicians, who said that such initiatives need to be encouraged in all schools.

A video has gone viral on social media, showing a government school teacher in Karnataka teaching dance steps to students on 'Har Har Shambhu' song.

The primary class students are seen trying to follow in their teacher's footsteps.

Social media users, who shared the video extensively, praised the teacher. Some said that the country needed teachers like her and "not those who dance on vulgar songs with students making reels".

Another user commented: "Teachers who bring joy while teaching to their students are real Gurus. My pranams to such gurus."

