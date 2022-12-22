Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi govt schools to remain closed during winter vacation; classes to continue for IX-XII

    The morning shift will start at 08:30 am and will end at 12:50 pm. Whereas, the second shift will start at 01:30 pm and will conclude at 05:50 pm. The recess time is also included for the students in the timetable for the remedial classes. 

    Delhi govt schools to remain closed during winter vacation; classes to continue for IX-XII
    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 7:14 PM IST

    The Delhi government on Thursday (December 22) informed that all government-run schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE) will remain closed during the winter vacation, ie from January 1 to 15, 2023. However, 'remedial classes' will be held for classes IX to XII from January 2 to January 14, 2023.

    According to a recent circular issued by the Delhi government, to revise the syllabus and to enhance the learning level or academic performance, remedial classes will be held. The remedial classes will be conducted for classes IX and XII. The aim of the remedial classes is to enable the students in revising basic concepts. 

    It is also said that the remedial classes will be held from January 2 to 14, 2023. In a circular, the Delhi government said, "In case of double shifted schools Remedial Classes will be held in separate wings of the school. However, if there is a space crunch, the HoS of Evening Shift Schools may consult the concerned DDE (District) and opt for Evening Timings accordingly."

    The morning shift will start at 08:30 am and will end at 12:50 pm. Whereas, the second shift will start at 01:30 pm and will conclude at 05:50 pm. The recess time is also included for the students in the timetable for the remedial classes. 

    Certain guidelines have also been highlighted in the circular released by the Delhi Government. As per the rules, the duration of one period should not be less than one hour. In classes 9 and 10, English, Science and Maths subjects must be taught daily mandatorily.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 7:14 PM IST
