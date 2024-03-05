Fact Check: Did Italian PM Giorgia Meloni add 'Modi ka Parivaar' to her X profile? Here's the truth

The alleged addition of "Modi Ka Parivar" to the Italian PM's X profile coincided with the BJP's campaign of the same name, launched to counter RJD chief Lalu Prasad's defense of dynasty politics.

Recently, there has been a claim circulating on social media that Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni changed her X, formerly Twitter, username to include a reference to her friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A screenshot of Meloni's alleged X profile, with the addition of "Modi Ka Parivar," has been widely shared on platforms like WhatsApp and meme pages.

The viral image attempts to show that Giorgia Meloni has updated her username to reflect a connection with Modi. The screenshot includes details such as her X bio, follower count, and the verified sign, creating an illusion of authenticity. However, the entire image is fabricated.

In reality, Giorgia Meloni did not change her Twitter username to include a reference to Modi. The circulated image is a result of misinformation and manipulation. The edited image closely mimics her original profile, maintaining the Italian bio and leaving other details, such as the number of accounts she follows and her follower count of 2.2 million, unchanged. The only alteration is the addition of the phrase "Modi Ka Parivar," suggesting a familial connection with Modi, which is entirely false.

The alleged addition of "Modi Ka Parivar" to the Italian PM's X profile coincided with the BJP's campaign of the same name, launched to counter RJD chief Lalu Prasad's defense of dynasty politics and allegations against Modi's family background.

A similar incident occurred during the Lakshadweep-Maldives row, where false images circulated suggesting Meloni's visit to Indian islands. Fake tweets also claimed she canceled her trip to the Maldives and visited Lakshadweep instead. While the images were authentic, they were misattributed to the Lakshadweep issue.

The connection between Meloni and Modi often captures public attention due to their perceived chemistry and bond. This interest has sparked the hashtag 'Melodi,' which combines both leaders' surnames.