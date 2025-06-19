Kirti Patel has been reportedly named in multiple police complaints across Gujarat, with at least 10 FIRs registered against her. In 2020, she was booked by Puna police in connection with an attempted murder case.

Ahmedabad: An Instagram influencer identified as Kirti Patel ( Kirti Adalja) has been arrested in an extortion case alleged by a Gujarat-based builder. Kirti, who had been absconding for over 10 months, has more than one million followers on Instagram. A case was registered against Kirti in Surat on June 2 last year, and the court had issued a warrant against her.

According to police officials, Kirti had been frequently changing locations and SIM cards to avoid arrest. She also was seen posting regularly on Instagram. DCP (zone-1) Alok Kumar said that Kirti and six others honey-trapped the builder on June 2, 2024. The other accused were identified as Vijay Savani, Zakir, Janvi alias Manisha Goswami, and three unnamed people.

What is the case?

The complainant, Vaju Katrodiya, alleged that Kirti started defaming him after he filed complaints against Vijay Savani over property dispute. The First Information Report (FIR) states that Zakir Pathan called Katrodiya and offered to mediate in the issue. Katrodiya was lured to a farmhouse where Janvi was present, forcibly made to consume alcohol, and was then photographed in compromising positions with her. These pictures were allegedly used by Kirti to defame Katrodiya.

Kirti Patel has been reportedly named in multiple police complaints across Gujarat, with at least 10 FIRs registered against her. In 2020, she was booked by Puna police in connection with an attempted murder case. She also faces an extortion case filed at Ahmedabad’s Vastrapur police station. Police in Gandhinagar, Patan, Junagadh, and Surat rural have registered cases involving charges such as prohibition violations, criminal intimidation, and assault. Patel has also drawn attention for her social media posts, which have included strong language and alleged threats.