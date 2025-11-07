Former R&AW Chief Vikram Sood launched his new book 'Great Power Games' in New Delhi, exploring the shift in global power. A panel including Smriti Irani and Baijayant Jay Panda discussed the book's themes of geopolitics and India's future.

ORF (Observer Research Foundation) and Juggernaut Books today hosted the launch of former R&AW Chief Vikram Sood's latest book 'Great Power Games: From Western Decline to Eastern Ascent' at the Prime Minister Museum, New Delhi. Vikram Sood's new book explores the shifting balance of global power from the decline of the West to the rise of the East. It examines how, in today's world politics, not only diplomacy but also intelligence strategies, economic pressure, and disinformation play decisive roles in shaping narratives and influence. A panel discussion was also held as part of the launch event, featuring Samir Saran, President (ORF), Gautam Chikermane, Vice President (ORF), Vikram Sood, Author (Great Power Games), Smriti Irani, Former Cabinet Minister; Baijayant Jay Panda, National Vice President (BJP), and Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Author on the 'Great Power Games' Trilogy

Speaking to ANI about his latest book, former R&AW Chief Vikram Sood said, "The book is part of a series of three books. First was 'The Unending Game', in which I had a chapter on the narratives, controlling the narratives. From there, I built this second book, 'The Ultimate Goal', which has only narratives of how they are used by intelligence agencies and other powers to have their point of view put across, and the third book is how the world is now evolving using those narratives, etc."

Panelists on India's Geopolitical Future

Baijayant Jay Panda on India's Roadmap

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda told ANI, "Vikram Sood has held highest positions in our strategic organisations, intelligence organisations and he is an intellectual who thinks about policy and geopolitics. This third book is a trilogy which is a must read for anybody interested in geopolitics and Bharat's roadmap in navigating the situation today, where there is a transition from the powers that controlled the world in the 20th century to a new era in the 21st century. New superpowers are emerging, and India has tremendous opportunities and challenges to navigate. This is a wonderful book to read."

Smriti Irani on India's Ascendancy

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, speaking to ANI on Sood's new book, said, "As Vikram Sood comes out and talks about India's capacity to be the bridge not only between the global north and the global south but also ascend to a new formidable future, my compliments to the author and my gratitude for his service."

Sanjeev Sanyal on Navigating a 'Universe of Frenemies'

Talking to ANI about the book, Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, said, "We are here today to launch Mr. Vikram Sood's book 'Great Power Games: From Western Decline to Eastern Ascent', and basically what he does in this book is that he looks at the power dynamics of the world as we stand today and India's place in it. One of the things that came out in the discussion was that we in India should realise that nobody is going to make space for us. This requires generations of effort in which we will deal with a universe of frenemies people who are both friends and enemies at the same time and in that universe, we will have to trudge forward. It requires a certain social consensus across people, companies, government, and political parties."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)