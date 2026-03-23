An explosion was reported at the home of former Sarpanch Jay Ram Sharma in Ghagwal, J&K. Top officials, including IG Jammu Zone Bhim Sen Tuti, have reached the scene. Forensic and NSG teams are conducting an investigation into the matter.

An explosion occured at the residence of former Sarpanch Jay Ram Sharma in Jammu and Kashmir's Ghagwal, officials said on Monday. Inspector General (IG) Jammu Zone Bhim Sen Tuti arrived at the site of the incident. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and National Security Guard (NSG) teams are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)