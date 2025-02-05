BREAKING: Explosion at firecracker factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, 7 injured

A powerful explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district injured seven on Wednesday. A massive fire broke out, and rescue operations are ongoing. Firefighters are working to control the blaze as officials investigate the cause.

Explosion at firecracker factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, 7 injured
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 5, 2025, 4:26 PM IST

A firecracker factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district was rocked by a powerful explosion on Wednesday. The incident led to seven others sustaining injuries. A massive fire broke out following the blast, sending thick black smoke into the sky.

As soon as officials received information, fire and rescue teams rushed to the site in Chinnavadi. Firefighters are working to put out the flames, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Videos from the scene show dense smoke covering the area. Authorities fear more casualties, but further details are awaited. The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

Sivakasi, known for its firecracker industry, has witnessed similar accidents in the past. Officials are investigating the incident to determine what went wrong.

Developing story.

