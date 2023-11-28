Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: What does guided missile destroyer Imphal's crest mean?

    The Indian Navy unveiled the crest of the guided missile destroyer Imphal, the third of the four Project 15B ships, weeks before its expected commissioning in December. The crest was launched in Delhi by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

    Explained What does guided missile destroyer Imphal's crest mean
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 7:26 PM IST

    Weeks ahead of her commissioning into the force, the Indian Navy on Tuesday unveiled the crest of the guided missile destroyer Imphal, the third amongst the four Project 15B in Delhi. The crest was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

    The ship is expected to be commissioned into the force in December. Built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, the stealth guided missile destroyer was to the Indian Navy on October 20. It should be noted that the ship had successfully test-fired the Extended Range BrahMos missile system last week.

    Why is the ship named after Manipur's capital city?

    It is a maritime tradition and a naval custom according to which many Indian naval ships have been named after prominent cities, mountain ranges, rivers, ponds and islands. This is the first capital warship, which has been named after a city in the North-Eastern region of India. The President of India had accorded approval for the name on April 16, 2019. The Indian Navy said that the crest design depicts the Kangla Palace on the left and ‘Kangla-Sa’ on the right. 

    Kangla Palace is an important historical and archaeological site of Manipur and was the traditional seat of the past kingdom. With a dragon’s head and lion’s body, the ‘Kangla-Sa’ is a mythical being from Manipur history, and is symbolic as the guardian/ protector of its people. ‘Kangla-Sa’ is also the state emblem of Manipur. It also said that it’s a befitting tribute to the sacrifice made by the people of Manipur towards India’s independence, sovereignty and security.

    What You Must Know About The Ship

    It was designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Mumbai. The guided missile destroyer has a displacement of 7,400 tons and an overall length of 164 meters.

    The vessel Imphal is a potent and versatile platform equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles and torpedoes. She is powered by Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) propulsion and has the capability of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots (56 km/h). 

    About 75 per cent of the content used in building it is indigenous.

    What are the weapon systems on the ship?

    The arsenal on board the ship includes Medium Range Surface-to-Air missiles, BrahMos Surface-to-Surface missiles, indigenous torpedo tube launchers, anti-submarine indigenous rocket launchers and 76mm super rapid gun mount among others. 

    Construction of Destroyer Imphal

    The keel for Imphal was laid on May 19, 2017, and about two years later she was launched into water on April 20, 2019. The ship had sailed out for her maiden sea trials on April 28, 2023, and has undergone a comprehensive schedule of trials in the harbour and at sea, before being delivered to the Navy.

    Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said: “The time taken to build Imphal and for her trials is the shortest for any indigenous destroyer. The delivery of the ship is an affirmation of the impetus towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.”

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 7:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sends team to Uttarkashi to help evacuate trapped workers

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sends team to help evacuate trapped workers

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sends 7 bills to President ahead of Supreme Court hearing anr

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sends 7 bills to President ahead of Supreme Court hearing

    20-year-old Kerala woman undergoing Agniveer training dies by suicide in Mumbai anr

    20-year-old Kerala woman undergoing Agniveer training dies by suicide in Mumbai

    NASA administrator in India; seeks plan to send India's first astronaut aboard NASA rocket to ISS expedited

    NASA Administrator in India; seeks plan to send India’s first astronaut aboard NASA rocket to ISS expedited

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: 41 trapped workers expected to exit tunnel in 3-4 hours, confirms NDMA AJR

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: 41 trapped workers expected to exit tunnel in 3-4 hours, confirms NDMA (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Glenn Phillips shines with four wickets as New Zealand restricts Bangladesh to 310-9 on Day 1 osf

    Glenn Phillips shines with four wickets as New Zealand restricts Bangladesh to 310-9 on Day 1

    Hair Care: 7 DIY masks for dry locks in winters SHG EAI

    Hair Care: 7 DIY masks for dry locks in winters

    IFFI 2023: Michael Doughlas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones groove to Diljit Dosanjh at Goa ATG

    IFFI 2023: Michael Doughlas and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones groove to Diljit Dosanjh at Goa

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sends team to Uttarkashi to help evacuate trapped workers

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sends team to help evacuate trapped workers

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sends 7 bills to President ahead of Supreme Court hearing anr

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sends 7 bills to President ahead of Supreme Court hearing

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon