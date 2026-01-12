The Delhi High Court released former MLA Naresh Balyan's bail plea in an MCOCA case, directing it to be listed before a special MP-MLA bench. Balyan is accused in a case linked to gangster Kapil Sangwan's organised crime syndicate.

Bail Plea Released to Special Bench

The Delhi High Court on Monday released the bail plea of former MLA Naresh Balyan, and the same is to be listed before the special bench hearing cases related to MPs and MLAs. Earlier, the High Court had converted the bail plea into an appeal under the MCOCA provision.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Naresh Balyan has been arrested in an MCOCA case linked with an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by absconded gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. His earlier bail plea was rejected on May 27 by the Rouse Avenue court. Thereafter, he filed a bail plea before the Delhi High Court.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja released the bail plea of former MLA Naresh Balyan. The matter will now be listed before the MP-MLA court on January 21, subject to the order of the bench of the chief justice. Justice Dudeja's roster has been changed, and Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma currently holds the MP-MLA roster. The counsel before the bench prayed for the release of the matter. Thereafter, the court released the matter.

Arguments for Bail

Advocate Amit Prasad, Special counsel, alongwith Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh, appeared for the Delhi police. Advocate M S Khan, alongwith advocate Rohit Dalal, Prashant Kishore, Qausar Khan and Rahul Sahani appeared for Naresh Balyan.

Earlier, on August 7, 2025, the Senior Advocate for Balyan had argued that there is no continuing criminal activity to invoke MCOCA against the petitioner, Naresh Balyan. It was submitted that there is sufficient material to invoke MCOCA against Naresh Balyan. MCOCA has been invoked on the basis of 15 FIRs against Kapil Sangwan and his gang. It was also argued that the petitioner is not connected with Kapil Sangwan and his gang. Rather, he was threatened, and he filed a complaint against Kapil Sangwan. It was further submitted that there is no continuing criminal activity in the last 10 years preceding the registration of FIR in MCOCA. There is no charge sheet against the petitioner, of which cognisance was taken by the court.

MCOCA Charges and Investigation

Delhi police have filed one charge sheet and three supplementary charge sheets. The prosecution has cited 128 witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing. Petitioner has been in judicial custody for a long period since December 4, 2024, the senior advocate submitted.

Balyan and other persons are charge sheeted in a case linked with an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by absconding gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. Delhi police have filed a supplementary charge sheet under sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA against Balyan. In this case, Delhi police have charge sheeted the accused, namely Ritik alias Peter, Rohit alias Anna, Sachin Chikara, Naresh Balyan, Sahil alias Police, Vijay alias Kalu, Vikas Gehlot, Veenita, Jyoti Prakash alias Baba and others. Baba is the real brother of Kapil Sangwan. (ANI)