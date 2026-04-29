TMC's Madan Mitra dismissed exit polls projecting a BJP victory in West Bengal as 'useless'. He predicted the BJP would be 'halved in '26 and wiped out in '29', even as several pollsters gave the saffron party a clear majority.

Exit Polls Project BJP Victory His reaction comes after the pollsters, in their projections via exit polls, projected the BJP winning West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections, whose polling concluded this evening. The exit poll by Chanakya Strategies has projected 150-160 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner while placing Mamata Banerjee-led TMC with 130-140 seats of the total 294 Assembly seats in the state.Other parties are projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal as per Chanakya Strategies.According to exit poll projections by Matrize, the BJP is winning the West Bengal Assembly polls with 146-161, while TMC is projected to win 125 to 140 seats. As per Matrize too, other parties are being projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal.The exit poll by Poll Diary has projected 142 to 171 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner, while placing Mamata Banerjee's party with 99 to 127 seats in West Bengal. Meanwhile, other political parties are projected to win five to nine Assembly seats. Record Voter Turnout in Phase II The voter turnout in West Bengal reached a staggering 91.62% by the close of the second phase of polling on Wednesday.According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India at 7:30 pm, Purba Bardhaman district maintained the lead with a massive 93.48% turnout, followed closely by South 24 Parganas (91.73%), North 24 Parganas (91.70%), Hooghly (91.50%), Nadia (91.45%), and Howrah (91.17%).Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar hailed the voter participation, stating, "Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal in both Phase I & II since Independence - Chunav ka Parv, Paschim Bengal ka Garv".This high level of engagement mirrors the first phase of polling, which recorded a substantial 91.78% turnout, underscoring the widespread and active participation of citizens in the current elections. High-Stakes Second Phase for TMC and BJP The first phase of polling was held on April 23.The main fight in West Bengal is being seen between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.The second phase of the polling was widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the TMC, as voting moved into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.The second phase covered 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. Over 2.22 crore voters, including 1,64,35,627 men and 1,57,37,418 women, were eligible to cast their votes in the second phase of polling.Key contests in the second phase included Bhabanipur and Tollyganj. In the 2021 elections, the TMC dominated this specific belt, winning 123 of these 142 seats. For the BJP, this phase is about making inroads into the urban "bhadralok" vote and the Matua community. For the TMC, it is about holding the line to ensure a fourth consecutive term for Mamata Banerjee.The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) TMC candidate from Kamarhati Assembly Constituency Madan Mitra on Wednesday dismissed the exit polls after the pollsters projected a victory for the BJP in the West Bengal assembly elections, asserting that the BJP will be halved in 2026 and will be wiped out in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.Speaking with ANI, he reflected on the chances of the exit polls being inaccurate and noted them as "useless." "What exit polls say turns out to be wrong. There used to be a joke in Bengal that when the weather office report said it would rain, it would be a hot day. They say the complete opposite. We are out on the roads... [The opposition will be] half in '26 and wiped out in '29. Exactly. Bengal has never won such a great victory. Everyone will win. Exit polls are useless," Mitra said.His reaction comes after the pollsters, in their projections via exit polls, projected the BJP winning West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections, whose polling concluded this evening. The exit poll by Chanakya Strategies has projected 150-160 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner while placing Mamata Banerjee-led TMC with 130-140 seats of the total 294 Assembly seats in the state.Other parties are projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal as per Chanakya Strategies.According to exit poll projections by Matrize, the BJP is winning the West Bengal Assembly polls with 146-161, while TMC is projected to win 125 to 140 seats. As per Matrize too, other parties are being projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal.The exit poll by Poll Diary has projected 142 to 171 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner, while placing Mamata Banerjee's party with 99 to 127 seats in West Bengal. Meanwhile, other political parties are projected to win five to nine Assembly seats.The voter turnout in West Bengal reached a staggering 91.62% by the close of the second phase of polling on Wednesday.According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India at 7:30 pm, Purba Bardhaman district maintained the lead with a massive 93.48% turnout, followed closely by South 24 Parganas (91.73%), North 24 Parganas (91.70%), Hooghly (91.50%), Nadia (91.45%), and Howrah (91.17%).Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar hailed the voter participation, stating, "Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal in both Phase I & II since Independence - Chunav ka Parv, Paschim Bengal ka Garv".This high level of engagement mirrors the first phase of polling, which recorded a substantial 91.78% turnout, underscoring the widespread and active participation of citizens in the current elections.The first phase of polling was held on April 23.The main fight in West Bengal is being seen between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.The second phase of the polling was widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the TMC, as voting moved into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata.The second phase covered 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. Over 2.22 crore voters, including 1,64,35,627 men and 1,57,37,418 women, were eligible to cast their votes in the second phase of polling.Key contests in the second phase included Bhabanipur and Tollyganj. In the 2021 elections, the TMC dominated this specific belt, winning 123 of these 142 seats. For the BJP, this phase is about making inroads into the urban "bhadralok" vote and the Matua community. For the TMC, it is about holding the line to ensure a fourth consecutive term for Mamata Banerjee.The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source