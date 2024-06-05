Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Excise policy case: Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal; check details

    The court also directed the concerned authorities to conduct required medical tests of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief. The court is scheduled to take up on June 7 Arvind Kejriwal's application seeking default bail in the case.

    Excise policy case: Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 4:33 PM IST

    Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday (June 5) dismissed an interim bail plea moved by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking seven days bail for medical reasons. The Delhi CM is lodged in the Tihar jail in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

    According to reports, the court extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, who was produced virtually before the court, till June 19.

    'Huge slap on Hindus' face': Enraged man rips apart 'shameful' 234-seat win for INDIA Bloc in LS polls (WATCH)

    The court also directed the concerned authorities to conduct required medical tests of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief. The court is scheduled to take up on June 7 Arvind Kejriwal's application seeking default bail in the case.

    Arrested in March this year, Kejriwal was granted a temporary, three-week bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 that concluded on June 1 and he returned to pre-trial detention the following day.

    Election Results 2024: PM Modi meets President Murmu, tenders resignation

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 4:33 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Devendra Fadnavis offers to step down as Deputy CM amid BJP's poor Lok Sabha performance in Maharashtra anr

    Devendra Fadnavis offers to step down as Deputy CM amid BJP's poor Lok Sabha performance in Maharashtra

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 results: Here's a look at full list of winners from all 543 seats snt

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 results: Here's a look at full list of winners from all 543 seats

    Election Results 2024: PM Modi meets President Murmu, tenders resignation AJR

    Election Results 2024: PM Modi meets President Murmu, tenders resignation

    Karnataka govt contacts Uttarakhand govt to rescue stranded trekkers as 4 feared dead in Sahastra Tal trek vkp

    Sahastra Tal tragedy: 9 trekkers dead, Karnataka residents among several stranded; SDRF rescue ops underway

    Huge slap on Hindus' face': Enraged man rips apart 'shameful' 234-seat win for INDIA Bloc in LS polls (WATCH) AJR

    'Huge slap on Hindus' face': Enraged man rips apart 'shameful' 234-seat win for INDIA Bloc in LS polls (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Badminton PV Sindhu shockingly exits Indonesia Open after loss to Hsu Wen-chi osf

    PV Sindhu shockingly exits Indonesia Open after loss to Hsu Wen-chi

    Devendra Fadnavis offers to step down as Deputy CM amid BJP's poor Lok Sabha performance in Maharashtra anr

    Devendra Fadnavis offers to step down as Deputy CM amid BJP's poor Lok Sabha performance in Maharashtra

    World Environment Day 2024: 7 eco-friendly countries for travellers ATG

    World Environment Day 2024: 7 eco-friendly countries for travellers

    What is red rice? Heart health to lower cholesterol, how does it benefit the body? RKK

    What is red rice? How does it benefit the body?

    Kangana Ranaut will QUIT films? Actress won LS Elections from Mandi RBA

    Kangana Ranaut will QUIT films? Actress won LS Elections from Mandi

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon