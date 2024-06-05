Excise policy case: Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal; check details

The court also directed the concerned authorities to conduct required medical tests of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief. The court is scheduled to take up on June 7 Arvind Kejriwal's application seeking default bail in the case.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday (June 5) dismissed an interim bail plea moved by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking seven days bail for medical reasons. The Delhi CM is lodged in the Tihar jail in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

According to reports, the court extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, who was produced virtually before the court, till June 19.

The court also directed the concerned authorities to conduct required medical tests of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief. The court is scheduled to take up on June 7 Arvind Kejriwal's application seeking default bail in the case.

Arrested in March this year, Kejriwal was granted a temporary, three-week bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 that concluded on June 1 and he returned to pre-trial detention the following day.

