Ex-TMC leader 'gifts' AK-47 to wife, later calls anniversary present a toy gun after uproar

Riazul Haque, a former member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), became entangled in a controversy when he presented his wife with an AK-47 rifle as a gift for their inaugural wedding anniversary. A controversy arose subsequent to Riazul's act as he posted a photograph on social media on Monday, featuring his wife, Sabina Yasmin, holding the AK-47 firearm.

Following this, Riazul decided to remove the post from his social media platform. This decision came after local leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) slammed him for 'promoting Taliban rule'. The firearm, commonly acknowledged for its utilisation in military and paramilitary activities, triggered speculation within the community regarding Riazul's motives for making such a gesture.

Offering a defence for his action, Riazul stated that his wife was, in reality, 'holding a toy gun'.

"Nothing illegal was done as my wife was holding a toy gun. The allegation against me is fake since it was a fake gun," he said.

Reportedly having a close association with Ashish Bandyopadhyay, Deputy Speaker and MLA of Rampurhat, the former TMC leader clarified that he removed the post due to inquiries from "numerous individuals regarding the gun."

Local insiders mentioned that Riazul previously held the position of president within Trinamool's minority cell for the Rampurhat-1 block. Nonetheless, he stepped down from this role several months ago. Simultaneously, the BJP called for an investigation into the acquisition of the firearm by Riazul.

"Where did Riazul obtain the firearm? An ex-TMC leader and close associate of the deputy speaker shares a photo of his wife holding an AK-47. What message is he trying to convey?" questioned Dhrubo Saha, the BJP district president of Birbhum, as he called for an investigation. He also raised concerns about Riazul's actions promoting extremist ideologies and urged clarification from the TMC.