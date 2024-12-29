Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's ashes immersed in Yamuna river, BJP alleges 'no Congressmen present'

The ashes of former prime minister Manmohan Singh were immersed in the Yamuna river near the Majnu ka Tila Gurdwara by members of his family following Sikh rituals on Sunday.

The ashes of former prime minister Manmohan Singh were immersed in the Yamuna river near the Majnu ka Tila Gurdwara by members of his family following Sikh rituals on Sunday. The ashes were collected from the Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday morning by Singh's family members and later taken to the 'Asth Ghat' on the Yamuna river bank near the gurdwara.

Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, their three daughters -- Upinder Singh, Daman Singh and Amrit Singh -- along with other relatives were present at the immersion site.

Singh passed away at AIIMS Delhi on December 26 due to of age-related medical complications. He was 92.

The former prime minister, who ushered in an era of economic liberalisation in the 1990s, was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in paying last respects to the former prime minister.

'No Congressmen present,' alleges BJP

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa lamented that there was no one from the Gandhi family when the ashes of the former prime minister were immersed.

"It's a sad moment for all of us. However, it's true that no one was there from the Gandhi family today (during the immersion of Singh's ashes)... Today, when there was no camera, there was no one from Congress. This is a sad thing. Manmohan Singh is highly respected," Sirsa said.

