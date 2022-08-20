No touching feet, salutations begin with 'namaste, adaab': Tejashwi Yadav's new directive to RJD Ministers

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, announced the new in-house order on social media. "Ministers made from the Rashtriya Janata Dal quota will not buy any new vehicle for themselves in the department," was the first of six instructions he wrote.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, has issued a list of dos and don'ts to his party's ministers, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which has 31 ministers in the government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The leader has asked to prioritise austerity and transparency. Also, encouraging the exchange of books and pens rather than flowers and bouquets.

Yadav announced the new in-house order on social media on Saturday afternoon. The first of the six instructions read, "Ministers made from the Rashtriya Janata Dal quota will not buy any new vehicle for themselves in the department."

Furthermore, Yadav has also asked his ministers to be courteous to everyone and to promote the tradition of salutation with Namaste and Adaab.

"The ministers of the Rashtriya Janata Dal must not allow workers, well-wishers, and supporters to touch their feet," one of Yadav's instructions states.

Instead of flowers or bouquets, ministers have been instructed to encourage the exchange of books and pens with immediate effect.

"When dealing with the poor and needy people, ministers must be unbiased and not let their caste/religion determine the priority of the matter," it stated.

Another directive states that ministers should promote honesty, transparency, and promptness in their departments.

The ministers have also been urged to share their work plans and development projects on social media so the public can learn about the work they completed.

The new instructions appear to be Yadav's attempt to rebrand the party following the BJP's criticism of "jungle raj," citing a string of murders and other crimes to attack the alliance.

The Bihar Grand Alliance has 163 members in total. After Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh backed Nitish Kumar, the party's effective strength increased to 164.

On August 24, the new government is expected to win a majority in the Bihar assembly.

