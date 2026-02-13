Indian Youth Congress and Opposition MPs protested demanding Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's resignation over alleged links in the Epstein files. Rahul Gandhi made the claim, which Puri vehemently denied, calling it baseless 'buffoonery'.

Opposition Protests, Demands Puri's Resignation

Indian Youth Congress protested at Jantar Mantar on Friday, demanding the resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri amid Epstein Files allegations made by the Congress.

Opposition MPs on Friday staged a protest outside the Makar Dwar in the Parliament House complex, demanding the resignation of Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Rahul Gandhi Levels Allegations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that he possesses verified information linking Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to the recently released US Department of Justice files on Jeffrey Epstein.

"I have said that I will authenticate the data I have. There are Department of Justice files on Epstein naming Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani," he told reporters.

He further claimed that there was pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US nuclear deal and criticised the government's handling of sensitive issues.

Hardeep Puri Dismisses Claims as 'Buffoonery'

Responding to Gandhi's allegations, Hardeep Puri dismissed the allegations as baseless, describing them as "elements of buffoonery" and having "entertainment value.

Puri addressed a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

Puri criticised Gandhi for walking out of the Lok Sabha after delivering his speech.

"We have a youth leader (Rahul Gandhi) who placed a few things before the Parliament today. He has a habit of making baseless allegations. There are two kinds of leaders: those who assume responsibility in the political system and dedicate their lives to social service, transforming the country, and those who devote their lives and ensure that, during their lifetime, the country moves from the 10th-largest economy to the 3rd-largest," Puri said.

Mocking Gandhi, the Union Minister added, "What Rahul Gandhi does has a lot of entertainment value! On one hand, you have leaders who dedicate their lives to transforming the country and work around the clock, and then you have elements of buffoonery."