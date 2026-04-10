AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami mocked DMK's Kanimozhi, warning she'd return to Tihar Jail over the 2G case if she continues to trust Stalin. Kanimozhi hit back, calling EPS disconnected from the people and a stooge of the BJP.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami mocked DMK leader Kanimozhi, declaring that if she continues to believe in Stalin, she will end up in Tihar Jail again. The AIADMK leader was referring to the 2G spectrum case, in which Kanimozhi was arrested on May 20, 2011, and sent to Tihar Jail for her alleged involvement.

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"If Kanimozhi still believe in Stalin, then she will again go to Tihar Jail," said Palaniswami. He further stated that DMK is allegedly controlled by the Karunanidhi family. "It's only the Karunanidhi family controls DMK, and it's they who come to high power in the party," added EPS.

Kanimozhi Hits Back, Accuses EPS of Being Disconnected

His remarks came a day after Kanimozhi accused the opposition of being disconnected from the people. Kanimozhi, MP, who has been actively campaigning for DMK candidates for the April 23 assembly polls, had on Wednesday described the Jolarpet Assembly poll as "an election to safeguard the self-respect of Tamil Nadu".

"He meets the public only during elections and remains absent for the rest of the five-year term. His routine involves travelling from Edappadi to Chennai, then to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and returning, without engaging meaningfully with the people of Tamil Nadu," she alleged. She said people will teach Palaniswami a lesson in the election.

"He went back on his earlier statement of not aligning with the BJP. People will teach him a lesson in this election," she alleged.

'Election to Uphold Dignity of Tamil Nadu'

Kanimozhi cited Chief Minister MK Stalin and said, "This election is not merely between political parties but between Tamil Nadu and forces which oppose its interests".

"It is an election to uphold the dignity of the state, to ensure that Tamil Nadu is not made to bow its head, and to secure the future of the Tamil people," she said.

Kanimozhi urged voters to support DMK candidate Kavitha in Jolarpet and rally behind the Rising Sun symbol.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.