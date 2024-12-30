Dedicated entry and exit routes at Prayagraj railway stations for major ‘Snan Parv’ of Mahakumbh

The Prayagraj Railway Division is nearing completion of its preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, aiming to provide a seamless experience for the millions of devotees traveling to the festival by train.

The Prayagraj Railway Division is nearing completion of its preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, aiming to provide a seamless experience for the millions of devotees traveling to the festival by train.

As part of the preparations, the division has announced dedicated entry and exit routes at all stations to handle the surge of pilgrims during key bathing festivals like Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, Vasant Panchami, and Maghi Purnima. To avoid chaos, separate pathways will be used for entry and exit, safeguarding the flow of devotees.

With an estimated 45 crore devotees attending the Mahakumbh, around 10 crore are expected to travel to Prayagraj by train. In response, the Prayagraj Railway Division has planned to run approximately 13,000 trains, including 3,000 special fair trains, as part of efforts by the double-engine government to ensure the success of the event.

Public Relations Officer Amit Singh outlined the entry and exit plan for Prayagraj Railway Division stations during the main bathing festivals of Mahakumbh. "At Prayagraj Junction, entry will be allowed only from the city side via platform no. 1, while exit will be restricted to the Civil Lines side", he stated.

Besides, unreserved passengers will be guided to the appropriate train and platform through designated passenger shelter areas, organized direction-wise according to their destination station, he informed.

For reserved or pre-reserved passengers, a separate entry point has been designated at gate number 5 on the city side of Prayagraj Junction. Similarly, at Naini Junction, entry will be permitted only from Station Road, with exit limited to the second entrance towards the warehouse (maalgodam).

At Prayagraj Chheoki station, entry will be via the COD road connecting the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway, while exit will be through GEC Naini Road.

On the days of bathing festivals, entry to Subedarganj station will be permitted only from Jhalwa, Kaushambi Road, while exit will be allowed exclusively from GT Road.

At Prayagraj Junction, entry will be through Chatham Line at Platform No. 1, and exit via Rampriya Road at Platform No. 4. However, passengers, whether reserved or unreserved, will be granted entry only through the second entrance on Sahason Road.

At Phaphamau station, entry will be restricted to the second entrance at Platform No. 4, and exit will be from Phaphamau Market. For Prayagraj Rambagh station, entry will be allowed only from the main entrance at Hanuman Mandir Chauraha, with exit restricted to Louder Road.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj Sangam and Daraganj stations will remain closed during the main bathing festivals as they are situated within the fair area.

To accommodate devotees arriving for Mahakumbh, passenger shelters have been set up at all Prayagraj stations, capable of housing 3,000 to 4,000 passengers. These shelters are color-coded to guide devotees based on their destination stations.

Facilities for unreserved ticketing, including ticket counters, ATMs, and mobile ticketing, will be available within the shelters. Reserved passengers will be allowed to access the platform only 30 minutes before their train’s arrival.

The Prayagraj Railway Division has implemented comprehensive measures to manage the increased crowd effectively and prevent any untoward incidents during the fair.

Latest Videos