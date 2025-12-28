After visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu praised it as a future spiritual hub and called Ramrajya a benchmark for governance. He also lauded the UP government and echoed Mohan Bhagwat's population views.

Naidu Praises Ram Mandir, Calls Ramrajya 'Benchmark for Governance'

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu expressed appreciation for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir after a visit on Sunday. The CM had visited the temple for darshan and blessings from Lord Ram. He stated that the principles of Ramrajya are the best way to governemt. He expressed gratitude for those who had contributed to the creation of this pilgrimage site. "Ramrajya is the benchmark for any government... I really appreciate all those who contributed to building this temple (Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir)... This will be a spiritual hub for India", he added.

He stated that the pathway wasn't easy, as courts and numerous negotiations were involved in the final decision. Highlighting the role of Ram Mandir, he stated, "This will be the spiritual hub of India...Ayodhya temple is going to play a very crucial role in building spiritual values"

Appreciation for UP Government's Role

He shared his darshan experience and expressed gratitude for the UP government's preparations for the visit. "I had a good darshan. I thank the UP government. Nowadays, UP is doing extremely well"

Additionally, he said that the development of UP and Bihar is necessary for the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission by the central government. "If UP and Bihar are developed, then only can we achieve 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. The Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath)of UP is doing extremely well. I congratulate him", he stated.

Emphasising the significance of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, he said that this temple would become the benchmark for other temples in two years. He said that devotees from all around the globe come to visit this temple and that he wished all the best to the government.

Naidu on Population and National Growth

On December 26, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu spoke at the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan (BVS) at the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati, and highlighted the global success of Indians, noting that around 4-5 crore Indians currently live abroad and often have the highest per capita income in many countries.

Echoing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, he stressed that population focus is key to India's long-term growth. "From India, 4-5 crore people are outside India. If you go to any country today, the highest per capita income is among the Indians there. As Mohan Bhagwat ji has always said that every couple should have three children. This is very important. If we focus on population, 2047 and centuries beyond, it will be only India which will dominate," CM Naidu said. (ANI)