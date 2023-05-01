Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Enthralling fireworks displayed at Thrissur Pooram; Iconic festival to conclude today

    The Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu devaswoms competed with one another to light up the sky as rain clouds stayed away from the skies until the end of the pyrotechnics.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 1, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

    Thrissur: Kerala's iconic Thrissur Pooram saw a spectacular fireworks display at the Vadakkunnathan Temple on Monday morning. This legendary occasion was made even more alluring by the breathtaking firework display, which displayed lovely patterns of vivid colours against the sky.

    At the Thekkinkadu Maidanam, PC Varghese prepared the fireworks for Paramekkavu while Mundathikode Satheesh prepared the fireworks for Thiruvambadi.
    The final events of the Thrissur Pooram will culminate in Pakal Pooram, which is held a day after the main Pooram. The Pakal pooram is mainly held for the residents of the city. The final event also includes Upacharam Chollal. 

    The conclusion of Thrissur pooram is marked with the "Upacharam Cholli Piriyal" event, which takes place in front of Sree Vadakkumnathan and involves elephants bearing god statues bidding each other farewell by raising their trunks.

    Thousands of people of all ages and religions gathered to witness the renowned pooram at the vast Thekkinkadu Maidan. It is regarded as the mother of all temple festivals in the southern state and is generally attended by thousands of spectators each year. Thirty caparisoned elephants—15 from each of the temples of Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady—were arranged face to face while observing long-standing rituals and traditions. 

    The Thiruvambady team stole the show during the renowned "Kudamattam," which got underway shortly after six in the evening, with a display of an outstanding illuminated cutout of Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi carrying the World Cup.

    The two-centuries-old Thrissur Pooram had its origin in 1798, through a royal edict of the then Raja Rama Varma, popularly known as Shakthan Thampuran, a powerful ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Cochin.

    The edict entrusted two local temples -- Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady -- as the main sponsors of the festivities to be conducted in a competitive spirit.

    Last Updated May 1, 2023, 10:27 AM IST
