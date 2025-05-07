India's precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' targeted terror camps in Pakistan and PoK as a measured response to the Pahalgam attack, drawing international support and strategic praise.

India's precision military strikes on nine terror targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor were described by strategic experts as a "measured" and "just" response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead, most of them tourists. Experts across the diplomatic and defence spectrum highlighted the significance of the operation in sending a clear message: "Enough is enough."

In a press briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh emphasized that "no military establishments were targeted" during the operation, highlighting the focused and restrained nature of the strike.

According to military officials, the Indian strikes targeted nine key terror infrastructure across Pakistan and PoK:

Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur - JeM

Markaz Taiba, Muridke - LeT

Sarjal, Tehra Kalan - JeM

Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot - HM

Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala - LeT

Markaz Abbas, Kotli - JeM

Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli - HM

Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad - LeT

Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad - JeM

These locations were believed to be active operational hubs for training, logistical support, and planning of cross-border attacks.

What experts said about Operation Sindoor

Former Indian Ambassador to Italy, K P Fabian, said the move was "just and fair" given the trauma caused by the Pahalgam attack, but he warned of possible retaliation.

“Still the question remains, how Pakistan will see it. Further development will depend on Pakistan's response, which we will have to wait and see," he was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

"What is required is not a counter-strike but a proper declaration saying that Pakistan's soil will never be used or will never be permitted for carrying out terror attacks against any other country, including India," Fabian added.

He added that such a statement must be followed by verifiable action on the part of Pakistan in dismantling terror infrastructure and "re-orienting misguided youths." "If this happens, we are in a good position," he added.

Meanwhile, US Congressman Shri Thanedar voiced his support for India’s approach and highlighted the precision and intention behind the operation.

“India has shown great restraint here. It could have indiscriminately and wildly attacked Pakistan. It did not. This was a very measured response, very thoughtful response. There should not be any escalation. India has a right to fight terrorism," he was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Kobbi Shoshani, Israel's Consul General to Midwest India, also backed the Indian response, drawing parallels with Israel’s experience of terrorism. “India has a right to defend itself and this was self-defence against a terrorist attack on innocent people of India," he told PTI.

Calling the Pahalgam attack “unacceptable”, Shoshani reiterated that the strike conveyed a clear message that “enough is enough.”

Diplomatic Outreach: India Engages Global Powers

Following the operation, India launched an extensive diplomatic outreach to explain the rationale behind the strikes. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held conversations with his counterparts from Germany, France, Spain, and Japan, reiterating that the strikes were directed specifically at terror infrastructure.

“Appreciated their solidarity and support in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Discussed ensuring zero tolerance for terrorism,” Jaishankar said in a post after his joint call with French and German officials.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also engaged in diplomatic dialogue with his counterparts from major global powers including the US, China, Russia, the UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Japan, and France.

A source familiar with the outreach said, “The NSA briefed his counterparts on actions taken and the method of execution, which were measured, non-escalatory and restrained. He emphasised India had no intent to escalate but is well prepared to retaliate resolutely should Pakistan decide to escalate.”

UN Security Council Briefed on India’s Action

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed ambassadors of 13 permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, including those from China and Russia. Misri reportedly underlined that the strikes were: “Targeted, measured and non-escalatory.”

He explained that India’s decision came after Pakistan took no demonstrable steps to act against terrorist infrastructure operating on its soil, particularly in response to the Pahalgam massacre.

Misri said the strikes were aligned with the UN Security Council’s call to bring to justice those responsible for acts of terror, including the perpetrators, planners, financiers, and sponsors.

Experts and diplomats widely interpreted Operation Sindoor as a strategic, proportionate response aimed at eliminating specific terror targets without drawing the region into a wider conflict. While India asserted its right to self-defence, it also reinforced its intent to maintain peace — provided there is no further provocation.

The world is now watching Pakistan's response — a critical variable that will determine whether South Asia maintains its fragile calm or veers towards deeper conflict.