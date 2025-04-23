A student at Raghu Engineering College in Vizianagaram hit a teacher with a slipper and hurled abuses after she confiscated his phone. The student demanded ₹12,000 in compensation, sparking outrage and calls for disciplinary action.

Vizianagaram: A shocking incident unfolded at Raghu Engineering College in Vizianagaram district when a student assaulted a teacher after she confiscated his mobile phone during class.

According to reports, the incident began when the teacher, following standard disciplinary protocol, took away the student’s mobile phone during a session. The situation quickly escalated into a heated argument, with the student demanding her phone back. As tempers flared, the student resorted to verbal abuse, hurling curses at the teacher.

In a disturbing turn, the student then hit the teacher with a slipper in front of other students. The student reportedly shouted, "Will you pay me ₹12,000 for the phone?" while lashing out at the faculty member. The incident, which was captured on video and has since gone viral, has sparked widespread outrage on social media and among the academic community.

College authorities are expected to take disciplinary action against the student. The teacher, visibly shaken by the assault, has reportedly filed a complaint with local law enforcement.

The incident has reignited discussions around discipline, student behaviour, and the challenges faced by educators in maintaining decorum in classrooms.