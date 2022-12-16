MCD school teacher hits Class 5 student, throws her from first floor; case filed for attempt to murder

In a heart-wrenching incident, a student in Delhi MCD school was hit with a paper-cutting scissor by a teacher and was later thrown from the first floor. The incident was reported from Delhi Nagar Nigam (Balika) Vidyalaya, opposite Model Basti near Rani Jhansi road.

A Class 5 student was reportedly assaulted with paper-cutting scissors by a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school teacher before being thrown from the first floor. The incident was reported from Delhi Nagar Nigam (Balika) Vidyalaya, opposite Model Basti near Rani Jhansi road. The accused, identified as Geeta Deshwal, has been detained. On the basis of an eyewitness, police have filed a complaint under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police official received the information at 11:15 am and reached the spot immediately. The student was admitted to the Hindurao hospital and she is out of danger now, as per doctors.

A huge crowd gathered at the school following the incident that took place at the Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area, police said. The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, they said.

All necessary tests including a CT scan have been done. The child is safe and stable and responding well.

Shweta Chauhan, deputy commissioner of police (central), said: "On the basis of the eyewitness's allegation, a case of attempted murder is being filed under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. The college student is now a patient at Hindu Rao Hospital. The CT scan was among the essential tests that were completed. The youngster is secure, reacting nicely, and is safe."

The MCD has also suspended her with immediate effect. Further investigation is being conducted by the department.

