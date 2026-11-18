An encounter has commenced between security forces and terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Heavy security has been deployed as operations continue, with official details regarding casualties still pending.

Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, with heavy security deployment reported in the area. Visuals from the spot showed security personnel checking vehicles as additional security personnel were deployed to strengthen security and maintain surveillance in the area. Further details regarding the operation, including the number of terrorists involved and any casualties, are awaited. In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police wrote, "Encounter started with terrorists and Joint party of JKP and SF in Kulgam."

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday informed that Umar Nisar Dar, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, along with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Commander Lateef Bhat, conducted reconnaissance at multiple locations on November 10 before the attack against Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. According to the CCTV footage shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the accused conducted reconnaissance at Mir Baar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam to identify targets and plan attacks on security forces. On November 11, Umar Nisar Dar, accompanied by LeT Commander Lateef Bhat, carried out an attack on a CRPF Naka at Akhran before fleeing the scene. During the analysis of CCTV footage from November 10 and 11, security agencies found both Umar Nisar Dar and Lateef Bhat captured on multiple CCTV cameras installed at the identified locations. The footage documented their movements while conducting reconnaissance and subsequently fleeing after the Akhran attack. (ANI)