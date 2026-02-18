BJP leader Dilip Ghosh targeted West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, saying polls are won by development, not by giving holidays. He advocated for the 'politics of development' and commented on the suspension of 7 election officials in the state.

'Politics of Development, Not Holidays, Wins Elections'

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, said on Tuesday that elections are not won by giving holidays, but one has to work towards the development of the people. He also said that this is the time when the politics of development will take shape in India.

Speaking to the media, Ghosh said, "Elections are not won by doing this kind of politics, by pleasing some community, by giving holidays for Eid, Muharram, Shivratri. Development has to be done. Politics in India should be done by looking at Honourable Narendra Modi ji. Now, only the politics of development will work in the country."

When asked about TMC leader Kunal Ghosh's comment regarding Rath Yatra, Ghosh replied, "This is our Parivartan Yatra. We have set out with the resolution of change in Bengal. Whatever anyone calls this journey, it is the BJP's victory journey."

'Truth Must Come Out': Ghosh on Poll Official Suspensions

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that the truth must come out after the Election Commission of India (ECI) suspended seven officials in West Bengal over the alleged misconduct linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Reacting to the development, Ghosh said, "The investigation found that some officials were deliberately complicating it, causing delays. The truth about everyone should be brought out, and punishment should be given."

He said the action indicates that the poll body found lapses in the functioning of certain officers.

The ECI has directed the West Bengal Chief Secretary to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the suspended officials for "serious misconduct, dereliction of duty, and misuse of statutory powers" in connection with the SIR process. The officials suspended include assistant electoral registration officers and block-level officers across multiple assembly constituencies, including Samserganj, Farakka, Maynaguri, Suti, Canning Purbo and Debra.