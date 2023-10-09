Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Election Commission to announce poll dates for 5 states today

    The Election Commission of India will announce poll dates for five states– Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram on Monday. The press conference will begin at 12:00 p.m. today.

    Election Commission to announce poll dates for Mizoram Chhattisgarh Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan Telangana today gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 8:26 AM IST

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the calendar for the next assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana on October 8. According to news source PTI, the election commission has scheduled a press conference for today at 12 PM to reveal the dates for voting, the number of phases, and the deadlines for submitting and withdrawing candidates.

    Between December 2023 and January 2024, the tenure of the legislative assemblies of these five states are set to end. The ECI typically announces the election schedule six to eight weeks before the term of the legislative assembly expires.

    The tenure of the 40-member Mizoram Assembly expires in December, whilst the terms of the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly and three other states expire in January.

    In the upcoming weeks, elections will also be held for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, the 200-member Rajasthan legislature, and the 119-member Telangana legislature. Over the past two months, the Election Commission has travelled to the five states that will host voting to monitor the preparations.

    The upcoming assembly elections will be a major test for all the major political parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition Congress, and the regional parties.

    In two of the five states—Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh—the Congress is in charge, while the BJP is in charge of Madhya Pradesh. In Telangana, the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti is in charge, and in Mizoram, the Mizo National Front (MNF) is in charge.
     

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 8:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-738 October 09 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-738 October 09 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty in controversy for 'intervening' and securing job for DYFI member anr

    Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty in controversy for 'intervening' and securing job for DYFI member

    Chinese agents killed Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar as part of sinister anti-India conspiracy?

    Chinese agents killed Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar as part of sinister anti-India conspiracy?

    Kerala: Heavy rain to continue today; IMD issues yellow alert in 3 districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rain to continue today; IMD issues yellow alert in 3 districts

    Kerala news live October 09 2023 updates major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: State likely to receive rainfall today; Yellow alert in 3 districts

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-738 October 09 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-738 October 09 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty in controversy for 'intervening' and securing job for DYFI member anr

    Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty in controversy for 'intervening' and securing job for DYFI member

    Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set for Dussehra with his action-packed movie RBA

    Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set for Dussehra with his action-packed movie

    Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line from Challaghatta to Whitefield opens without official ceremony vkp

    Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line from Challaghatta to Whitefield opens without official ceremony

    Google Pixel Watch 2 is no more compatible with original Pixel cases Here is why gcw

    Google Pixel Watch 2 is no more compatible with original Pixel cases; Here's why

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon