A video from Mumbai's KEM Hospital shows an elderly man with a fractured leg climbing stairs to reach the OPD. The orthopaedic building lift has been out for a week.

A video recorded at Mumbai's KEM Hospital has drawn attention to conditions inside the campus, showing an elderly man with a fractured leg in plaster making his way up a staircase on his hands and knees to reach the outpatient department.

The lift in the Orthopaedic building has reportedly been out of order for the past week. That breakdown has left patients, including the elderly and those with limited mobility, with no option but to climb stairs to access treatment.

The footage has prompted questions about the hospital's infrastructure and about how a facility handling orthopaedic cases could function without a working lift for days at a stretch.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Amey Ghole has raised the matter publicly, questioning the hospital administration over the delay. He has called for immediate repairs and for accountability over why the lift was allowed to remain non-functional for so long.

The hospital has not issued a statement on the incident or on the status of the lift repair.