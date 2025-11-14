Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde congratulated the NDA on its impending victory in the Bihar Assembly election, stating the 'rule of development will continue'. He credited the public for rejecting 'jungle raj' and praised PM Modi and Nitish Kumar.

Eknath Shinde Hails 'Rule of Development'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that the rule of development will continue in Bihar, as the National Democratic Alliance is poised for a sweeping victory in the state's Assembly election. "On the NDA crossing the majority mark in Bihar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says, "...I congratulate our beloved sisters for the splendid work they have done. The rule of development will continue; the people have rejected Lalu's jungle raj rule," Shinde told reporters.

"I congratulate Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Modi. The public, our beloved sisters, have voted in large numbers. People want the rule of development, not jungle raj," he added.

NDA Poised for Landslide Victory

The NDA is heading towards setting a new milestone in the 2025 Bihar elections, as it has crossed the 200-mark in the latest trends. The NDA, which secured 206 seats in the 2014 elections, is once again poised to reach the same mark, currently leading with 203 seats, thanks to unexpected performances by both the BJP and JD(U).

Coordinated BJP-JD(U) Alliance Reshapes Battlefield

The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability.

The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar. As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election.

Historic Voter Turnout Recorded

It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).