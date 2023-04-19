Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will exit Maharashtra government if Ajit Pawar joins BJP'

    "The NCP is a party which betrays. We will not be with the NCP even in power. If the BJP takes NCP with them, Maharashtra will not like it. We decided to move out (of the earlier undivided Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray) because people didn't like us going with the Congress and NCP," Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said.

    Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat has said if Ajit Pawar joins the Bharatiya Janata Party with a group of NCP leaders, then the Eknath Shinde-led Sena will not be part of the government in Maharashtra.

    Talking to media persons in Mumbai, Shirsat, whose party shares power with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra, said he thinks the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will not go with the BJP directly. 

    "Our policy is clear about it. The NCP is a party which betrays. We will not be with the NCP even in power. If the BJP takes NCP with them, Maharashtra will not like it. We decided to move out (of the earlier undivided Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray) because people didn't like us going with the Congress and NCP," he said.

    Shirsat said Ajit Pawar has not said anything which means he doesn't want to be in the NCP. 

    "We left the Congress-NCP (which was part of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government) because we didn't want to be with them. Ajit Pawar doesn't have a free hand there. Therefore, if he leaves the NCP, we will welcome him. If he comes along with a group of NCP (leaders), we will not be in the government," the Shiv Sena leader said.

    He said Ajit Pawar's displeasure is because his son Parth Pawar lost the election earlier. His displeasure has no connection with the case of a plea seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs pending before the Supreme Court. 

    Shirsat was recently appointed spokesperson of the Shiv Sena-led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Parth Pawar was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll from the Maval constituency in Maharashtra.

    "Ajit Pawar not being reachable is not a new thing. But his displeasure, which is being shown by the media, and our case (pending before the Supreme Court) has no relation. Ajit Pawar is disgruntled since his son Parth Pawar had lost the election," Shirsat said. 

    "Ajit Pawar was held responsible for the oath ceremony held at dawn (in November 2019 with Devendra Fadnavis). After two-and-a-half years, Sharad Pawar said it was an experiment to revoke President's rule," he claimed. 

    Shirsat said Ajit Pawar has not clarified over this till date. The Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government formed in a hush-hush ceremony in November 2019 had lasted for three days.

