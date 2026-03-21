Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. They emphasised the values of unity, compassion, and harmony. PM Modi and other leaders also conveyed their wishes on the occasion.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, emphasising the values of unity, compassion, and harmony associated with the festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

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Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi took to X to convey his wishes, stating, "Eid Mubarak! Wishing you and your loved ones joy, prosperity, and good health."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greetings, emphasising the deeper significance of the festival. "Warm greetings to all my fellow citizens on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid is a celebration of compassion, generosity, and togetherness. It reminds us of the strength found in our shared humanity and the beauty of our diverse, pluralistic society. May this blessed occasion bring peace, prosperity, and inspire us all to extend kindness and service to those around us. Eid Mubarak!" Kharge said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also highlighted the themes of love and unity in her message. "Heartfelt congratulations to all of you on the festival of love-affection, harmony-union, and brotherhood, Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival bring heaps of happiness into all your lives. I wish happiness, prosperity, and peace for everyone. #EidMubarak," she said in her post.

PM Modi, President Murmu Also Convey Greetings

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also conveyed their greetings, stressing brotherhood, compassion, and social harmony. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!"

About Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of Ramzan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, which is one of the most sacred times, as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time. The holy Quran is regarded as "a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation." (ANI)