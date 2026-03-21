On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma extended warm greetings to the people, wishing for peace, prosperity, harmony, and happiness for everyone.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the people, expressing his wishes for peace, prosperity, and happiness for everyone. On X, he wrote, "Eid Mubarak! Heartiest greetings and good wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The sacred festival embodies the noble spirit of sacrifice and the joy of sharing. May Eid usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Other Leaders Extend Wishes

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal also wished the people prosperity. In a post on X, he said, "Heartiest Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all fellow countrymen. May this festival bring progress, harmony, and prosperity into the lives of all of you. May your life remain happy, healthy, and prosperous," Kejriwal wrote.

Apart from Kejriwal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended her wishes to the people. On X, he wrote, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr".

About Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr

Ramazan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time. The holy Quran is regarded as "a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation."

For an entire month, Muslims follow a schedule of waking up early, which they call 'Sheheri', and by 4:45 am have food, then after fasting for the whole day, not even drinking a drop of water. They perform Namaz five times a day. The early morning prayer is known as Fazar followed by Zohar in second, Ashar in third, Maghrib in fourth and the final one: Isha.

The day-long fast (Roza) ends after Magrit which usually falls after 6 pm or later in the evening. At the end of Ramazan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor.

It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramazan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.